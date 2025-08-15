Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mumbai Rains: 2 Dead After Landslide Hits Vikhroli's Housing Society IMD Sounds Red Alert

2025-08-15 10:12:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Saturday morning. Two people were reported dead and 2 others were injured after landslides struck Mumbai's Jankalyan Society located in Vikhroli, ANI reported citing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

More details awaited....

