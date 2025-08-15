Delta Announces AGM Results
Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. Frank Candido, Kevin B. Heather, Justin Reid and Sara Marcotte Paquet were all re-elected as Directors of the Company and Ronald Kopas was elected as a Director of the Company. The shareholders appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Company and approved the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED.
Frank Candido
Chairman of the Board
About Delta Resources Limited
Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, Canada, where the Company discovered a large gold deposit 50 km west of Thunder Bay, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 km long, from surface to 300 m depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with, and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that has yet to be thoroughly explored.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment