After Nearly 30 Years Of Service, Greentrike CEO To Pass The Torch

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greentrike shared today that CEO Tanya Durand, who has served the organization for 29 years, will retire effective February 2026. Over nearly three decades, Tanya has played a transformative role in advancing Greentrike's mission to honor children and youth and champion play.

Tanya will leave the organization with a legacy of excellence in early learning, groundbreaking access programs, and a focus on centering children and youth in Pierce County. Tanya first joined Greentrike in 1996, when the organization was then known as the Children's Museum of Tacoma. Her unwavering commitment to access led to the creation of Pay As You Will, the donation-only admission model first among children's museums, which has served over a million visitors since 2012. Greentrike experienced remarkable growth during Tanya's visionary tenure as CEO, expanding the Children's Museum of Tacoma to its third and largest location, creating the first children's museum for military families on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and launching Play to Learn across Pierce County.

“It has been a true honor to serve my community through my work at Greentrike,” said CEO Tanya Durand.“As a child, I dreamt of working at a children's museum because I wanted to bring the same joy and wonder I found on each of my visits to children in my community. I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to live that dream, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together at Greentrike. As I step down, I am deeply confident in my colleagues' ability to carry Greentrike's mission forward with the same heart and vision.”

The transition comes at a time of growth for Greentrike following the organization's most successful Right to Play Gala, record-breaking event attendance, and expansions in Play to Learn and the Monarch Diaper Bank . Under Tanya's leadership, the organization has built a deeply capable and dedicated team of professionals who will continue to guide day-to-day operations with care and expertise.

Succession planning has been deliberate and thorough, ensuring continuity in both mission and momentum. Greentrike remains grounded in its values, and the Board of Directors is confident in the organization's ability to move forward with clarity and purpose as the search for the new CEO begins.

“We are deeply grateful to Tanya for her visionary leadership and enduring impact on the children and families in our community,” said AJ Treleven, Chair of the Board of Directors.“Greentrike is well equipped to deliver the high-quality service and programs it has become known for. Our exceptional leadership team and the staff are poised to carry out our mission as we conduct a rigorous, thoughtful, and inclusive search for our next CEO.”

The Board of Directors has partnered with a national search firm specializing in nonprofit and museum leadership to identify Greentrike's future CEO. Tanya and the current leadership team will continue guiding day-to-day operations throughout the transition. More updates will be shared as the search progresses and a successor is selected.

