Future Electronics Highlights Panasonic Industry's Test & Measurement Solutions For ATE, IC Testers, And More

Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is featuring Panasonic Industry's innovative Test & Measurement solutions.

Montreal, Canada - August 15, 2025 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is featuring Panasonic Industry's innovative Test & Measurement solutions designed to meet the rigorous demands of Automated Test Equipment (ATE), IC testers, and other high-performance applications.

ATE systems play a critical role in quickly measuring and evaluating integrated circuits during production. These advanced systems demand high-speed operation, clean signal switching, precise temperature control, and optimal thermal contact to ensure efficiency and accuracy. Panasonic Industry addresses these requirements with a portfolio of cutting-edge components, including PhotoMOS® relays, capacitors, and thin film chip resistors, delivering exceptional performance and reliability.

For more information about Panasonic Industry's Test & Measurement Solutions, visit the dedicated landing page .

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .

