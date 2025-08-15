403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation's approval to build new settlements around occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank.
CAIRO - Thirty-one Arab and Muslim countries, including Kuwait, condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the so-called "Greater Israel."
KUWAIT - The fourth Kuwaiti planeload departed from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport, carrying 40 tons of food supplies to Gaza as part of the ongoing second Kuwaiti air bridge.
CAIRO - Kuwait's handball team lost against South Korea 26-29 in the President's Cup competition of the U-17 World Championship held in Egypt, placing at the 26th position.
CAIRO - Four athletes, representing Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Federation (KMPF), qualified for spots in the finals of the UIPM 2025 Tetrathlon U15 World Championships.
RAMALLAH - Up to 51 Palestinians fell as martyrs and 369 others received injuries during the past 24 hours in the latest offensives by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip, the health authorities in Gaza said.
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty condemned Israeli occupation's starvation policy against civilians in the Gaza Strip.
BERLIN - The German Government demanded that the Israeli occupation government to halt settlement construction in the West Bank.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said that they had held very productive and constructive talks on Ukraine, but did not finalize a deal for ending the war.
ISLAMABAD - At least 137 people lost their lives while 14 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in various districts of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, Gilgit and Kashmir region, said authorities. (end)
ibi
CAIRO - Thirty-one Arab and Muslim countries, including Kuwait, condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the so-called "Greater Israel."
KUWAIT - The fourth Kuwaiti planeload departed from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport, carrying 40 tons of food supplies to Gaza as part of the ongoing second Kuwaiti air bridge.
CAIRO - Kuwait's handball team lost against South Korea 26-29 in the President's Cup competition of the U-17 World Championship held in Egypt, placing at the 26th position.
CAIRO - Four athletes, representing Kuwait Modern Pentathlon Federation (KMPF), qualified for spots in the finals of the UIPM 2025 Tetrathlon U15 World Championships.
RAMALLAH - Up to 51 Palestinians fell as martyrs and 369 others received injuries during the past 24 hours in the latest offensives by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip, the health authorities in Gaza said.
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty condemned Israeli occupation's starvation policy against civilians in the Gaza Strip.
BERLIN - The German Government demanded that the Israeli occupation government to halt settlement construction in the West Bank.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said that they had held very productive and constructive talks on Ukraine, but did not finalize a deal for ending the war.
ISLAMABAD - At least 137 people lost their lives while 14 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in various districts of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, Gilgit and Kashmir region, said authorities. (end)
ibi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment