'Next Time In Moscow': Putin Tells Trump After Alaska Talks, US President Says 'Soon'


2025-08-15 09:00:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following their high-profile meeting in Alaska to reach a deal on Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his bext meeting with US President Donald Trump could happen in Moscow.

“Next time in Moscow,” said Putin in English, signaling an openness to host future discussions in Russia. Trump responded with a confident“soon,” suggesting that a follow-up meeting in the Russian capital.

More details are being updated

