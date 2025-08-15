403
Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 4.9 Strikes Near East Coast Of Australia
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck near the east coast of Australia early Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
According to the EMSC, the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
The EMSC previously said the quake was of 5.7 magnitude.
There have been no reports of damage of casualty yet.
More details are awaited.
(The story will be updated soon with latest information)
