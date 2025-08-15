A.I.S. Resources Provides Bi-Weekly Default Status Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver B.C., August 15, 2025 – A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC- PINK: AISSF ) (“AIS” or the“Company”) is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). On July 30, 2025, the Company announced that July 30, 2025 it has been granted a voluntary management cease trade order in accordance with NP 12-203 due to it not being able to file its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the“Annual Filings”) on SEDAR within 120 days of its financial year-end. The management cease trade order has been granted by the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The Company was not able to complete the year-end audit within the time periods required by National Instrument 51-102 due to the delay in commencing the audit owning to insufficient funds. As a result, the Company requires additional time to file the Annual Filings.

The Company's audit is substantially completed. The Company is organizing funds to complete the audit. The Company expects to file its Annual Filings as soon as they are available, but in any event no later than September 29, 2025, and will issue a news release once they have been filed.

Pursuant to NP 12-203, the Company must file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further news releases during the period of the MCTO. The Company reports that it is working diligently with its auditors to complete the audit in a timely manner and since its news release of July 30, 2025, there have been no material changes regarding the information contained in that news release. The Company confirms there have been no failures by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203, and there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default announced in the Company's news release of July 30, 2025. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this news release.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. AIS is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists, and finance professionals with a proven track record of success in capital markets.

