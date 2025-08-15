Wellgistics Health Deploys XRP Ledger Payments Across U.S. Pharmaceutical Network

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) - Wellgistics Health integrates XRP Ledger to enable instant, low-cost payments for 6,500+ U.S. pharmacies

- Partnership with RxERP ensures blockchain-based compliance, real-time tracking, and future B2B and Direct-to-Patient programs

%WellgisticsHealth has launched an XRP Ledger (XRPL) integration program aimed at transforming payment systems within the pharmaceutical sector. The rollout will enable blockchain-based transactions for over 6,500 independent pharmacies and more than 200 pharmaceutical manufacturers across the United States. The initiative connects healthcare supply chain participants to a settlement system designed for speed, reduced costs, and operational continuity.

The (CRYPTO: $XRP) Implementation Program replaces conventional banking and credit card networks with direct blockchain transactions between pharmacies and distributors. According to Wellgistics Health, the infrastructure supports instant settlement, eliminates intermediary processing, and bypasses high banking and card fees. The service operates continuously, allowing payments at any time, including weekends and public holidays.

Additional capabilities include real-time payment tracking and faster capital turnaround for inventory replenishment. By removing settlement delays, the company expects participants to improve liquidity cycles and maintain more consistent inventory levels.

Partnership with RxERP for Onboarding and Compliance

The integration is being executed in collaboration with RxERP, which manages the onboarding process for pharmacies, ensures regulatory compliance, and oversees transaction processing. This partnership is intended to create a financial ecosystem tailored to the operational needs of the pharmaceutical industry, combining blockchain-based efficiency with industry-specific compliance measures.

Under the program, RxERP's role extends beyond initial setup. It is also tasked with maintaining transaction accuracy, monitoring system performance, and ensuring that payment processing adheres to applicable legal requirements.

Expansion Beyond Payment Processing

Wellgistics Health has also filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to outline its extended use of XRP. The filing describes plans to leverage XRPL technology for treasury management and capital movement, enabling transparent and traceable transactions within its broader financial framework.

The next stage of implementation will include onboarding pharmaceutical manufacturers for direct, on-chain business-to-business (B2B) payments. Additionally, the company intends to introduce Direct-to-Patient (DTP) programs. These programs will integrate manufacturer and pharmacy workflows to facilitate medication shipments directly to patients' homes, streamlining the distribution process and reducing intermediary steps.

SEC Documentation and Industry Implications

According to the SEC filing, the integration is part of a broader strategy to incorporate blockchain into operational and financial systems within the healthcare sector. The use of the XRP Ledger is positioned to enhance transaction transparency, reduce settlement times, and provide participants with a more predictable payment framework.

Industry observers note that the Wellgistics Health initiative represents one of the largest sector-specific adoptions of blockchain technology in U.S. healthcare to date, both in terms of the number of pharmacies involved and the inclusion of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The XRP Implementation Program is designed for phased execution, starting with the pharmacy network before extending to manufacturers and patient-facing initiatives. Once fully deployed, the system is expected to cover a significant portion of the independent pharmacy market, with potential expansion into additional healthcare supply chain segments.