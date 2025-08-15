FAO Brazil Strengthen Food Supply And Marketing Policies In Latin America And The Caribbean

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) The new project of the Brazil–FAO International Cooperation Program will provide USD 500,000 for technical cooperation to the member countries of the SPAA Network.

CARTAGENA, Colombia – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Brazilian Cooperation Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (ABC/MRE), and the National Food Supply Company (CONAB) of Brazil have signed the project Regional Action to Strengthen Public Institutions that are Members of the Public Food Supply and Marketing Systems Network (SPAA Network), under the framework of the Brazil–FAO International Cooperation Program.

According to The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI 2025) report, food price inflation has hindered the recovery of food security and nutrition after the pandemic. Since 2020, global food price inflation has consistently outpaced overall inflation, with low-income countries being particularly affected by rising food costs.

This new trilateral South–South cooperation initiative was signed on August 13 in Cartagena, Colombia, during the 10th Meeting of the Public Food Supply and Marketing Systems Network (SPAA Network). The signing ceremony was attended by Edegar Pretto, president of CONAB; Andréia Rigueira, Chief of Staff of the Brazilian cooperation agency of the ministry of foreign affairs (ABC/MRE); Agustín Zimmermann, FAO Representative in Colombia; and Martha Viviana Carvajalino Villegas, Colombia's minister of agriculture and rural development.

CONAB president Edegar Pretto highlighted that, for the first time in the SPAA Network's history, the institution is contributing USD 500,000 to directly strengthen the Network's capacity through technical cooperation with FAO.

With a duration of 20 months, the project will be implemented at both the national and regional levels to strengthen public food supply and marketing policies and programs in the SPAA Network's member countries. Currently, the Network includes 18 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The inclusion of a new member-Uruguay-was also announced.

According to João Intini, FAO Food Systems and Policy Officer, public food supply and marketing systems are key players in addressing the impacts of staple food price crises that affect populations. They also help mitigate the effects of climate change on agricultural production, especially for family farmers, by implementing inclusive public policies that strengthen the functioning of agrifood systems.

For the implementation of this project, ABC/MRE will be responsible for coordinating international technical cooperation in Brazil, while CONAB will contribute its experience and financial, technical, and human resources to oversee and carry out project activities.

FAO, in turn, will facilitate cooperation processes by providing technical, operational, and administrative support. Partner countries will actively participate in the implementation and development of strategic actions throughout the project.

