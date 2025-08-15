Allen Chastanet's Play On Crime And The RSLPF Is Wrong

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

RODNEY BAY, St Lucia – Allen Chastanet, leader of the opposition, (LOO), address on Thursday evening is a further illustration of the ill-defined and aloofness to crime and lawlessness in Saint Lucia.

The preface to this is derived from proposed policy priorities that are undefined by the harsh realities known to date. For example, the Royal St Lucia Force (RSLPF) overall resource and capabilities, confidence in the police force, and its current structure, are predicated on a colonial vestige. This must be demolished!

The severe restraints to harnessing modern technological gains to modern law enforcement, and the enduring momentum for growth and development, are evidence of misadventure.

International and regional cooperation is indispensable towards law enforcement. This is more distinct in the context of Saint Lucia's deprived judicial, legal and law enforcement.

Herein, policy response, short-term gains and structural reforms remain fundamental to navigate lasting solutions, that –“The crime problem in Saint Lucia is facilitated by corrupt politicians/government officials, business persons and police officers .”

Reference is essential to historical and current publications, that – No government can address crime without solving IMPACS – to which – The ghost of IMPACS hunts St Lucia.

Moreover, the RSLPF is useless to itself and is not redeemable; it is corrupt, as expressed by former ministers of national security, among other colourful descriptions.

A RSLPF sergeant opined: “The LOO's address and policy propositions present a good framework to begin the task of fixing the problems that we are facing right now.”

As previously explained, the RSLPF needs to be disbanded, for reasons that St Lucia's police force is beyond repair .

And worthy of note, despite many machinations, St Lucia is still subject to Leahy Law and decades-long irregular institutional law enforcement agencies and regulatory authorities.

According to a uniformed RSLPF officer: “We must also not lose sight of the fact that the issues facing us are bigger than a police department problem. There isn't one institution here with the moral superiority to point fingers at the police.”

As CNG's Insights continuously illustrate, it is impractical to refurbish/build or propose a policy that is structured on sand and pray that a fox will not blow it.

The said proposals by the LOO are nothing short of common operational and day-to-day requirements of law enforcement. In actuality, the recyclables play on crime, characterised as a policy, falls distant from new law enforcement tools and requirements.

Moving forward, the law enforcement and national security toolbox necessitates renewal and progress for the upliftment, prosperity and advancement of people and the country.

Primitive thinking must be dis-regarded. It is diabolical to the well-being of others.

The LOO's position on crime is seemingly reactive and overwhelmed by present-day challenges. And on matters of national security, there is sarcasm, of an ill-defined persistence of parabolic tactics.

