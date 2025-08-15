Trimera Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Flow-Through Shares

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - Trimera Metals Corp. (CSE: TRM) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "") of up to 285,714 common shares ("") of the Company, issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.35 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $100,000. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering towards exploration activities at the Company's 1,692.22 hectare Tahlo Lake porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold property located in north-central British Columbia.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The Company may pay finder's fees on a portion of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Trimera

Trimera is a junior exploration company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of its Tahlo Lake property, located in south-central British Columbia. Tahlo Lake is comprised of four wholly owned mining claims totaling approximately 1,692 hectares.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors