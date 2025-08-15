Vitalhub Announces Filing Of Prospectus Supplement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2025) - VitalHub Corp. (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced "bought deal" public offering, it has filed a prospectus supplement dated August 15, 2025 (the "") to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 23, 2025 (the "") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, to qualify the distribution of 5,118,111 common shares from the treasury of the Company (the "") at a price of $12.70 per Common Share (the "") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $65 million, and up to an additional 767,717 Common Shares which may be issued upon exercise of an over-allotment option, for additional gross proceeds, if exercised, of approximately $9,750,000, the particulars of which are further described in the Prospectus Supplement (the ""). Cormark Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. are acting as co-lead underwriters, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters in connection with the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 20, 2025, and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ").

The Common Shares will be sold in Canada pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement. The Common Shares may also be sold in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws provided that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

Prospectus is Accessible through SEDAR+

Access to the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendment thereto is provided, and delivery thereof will be satisfied, in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement are accessible on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at . An electronic or paper copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from Cormark Securities Inc. by phone at (416) 362-7485 or email at ... . by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement in their entirety before making an investment decision.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 600 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX: VHIBF), please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release including statements relating to closing of the Offering and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals may constitute "forward-looking information" or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.