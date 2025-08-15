Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thailand's Lower House Passes Budget For New Fiscal Year

2025-08-15 08:09:22
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Aug 16 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's House of Representatives, approved a 3.78 trillion baht (about 116.45-billion U.S. dollar) budget, for the 2026 fiscal year, in its third and final reading late yesterday, after a three-day debate.

The 500-member lower house of the Thai parliament, passed the budget bill for the fiscal year starting in Oct, with 257 votes in favour, 230 against and one abstention.

The bill will be forwarded to the senate for consideration, and requires royal endorsement before taking effect.– NNN-TNA

