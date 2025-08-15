403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thailand's Lower House Passes Budget For New Fiscal Year
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANGKOK, Aug 16 (NNN-TNA) – Thailand's House of Representatives, approved a 3.78 trillion baht (about 116.45-billion U.S. dollar) budget, for the 2026 fiscal year, in its third and final reading late yesterday, after a three-day debate.
The 500-member lower house of the Thai parliament, passed the budget bill for the fiscal year starting in Oct, with 257 votes in favour, 230 against and one abstention.
The bill will be forwarded to the senate for consideration, and requires royal endorsement before taking effect.– NNN-TNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment