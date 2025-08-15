Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Germany Demands That Israel Abstain From Building New Settlements


2025-08-15 08:04:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The German Government on Friday demanded that the Israeli occupation government to halt settlement construction in the West Bank.
The stand by the German authorities has come against backdrop of the occupation government declaration of a scheme to build scores of new settlements between Jerusalem and the West Bank.
The German Government "strongly rejects" the declaration by the Israeli Government about construction of thousands of settlements in the West Bank.
Such a scheme will restrain the Palestinians' movement because it divides the West bank into two parts, the government said in an official statement. (end)
anj


MENAFN15082025000071011013ID1109935263

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search