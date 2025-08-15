403
Germany Demands That Israel Abstain From Building New Settlements
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- The German Government on Friday demanded that the Israeli occupation government to halt settlement construction in the West Bank.
The stand by the German authorities has come against backdrop of the occupation government declaration of a scheme to build scores of new settlements between Jerusalem and the West Bank.
The German Government "strongly rejects" the declaration by the Israeli Government about construction of thousands of settlements in the West Bank.
Such a scheme will restrain the Palestinians' movement because it divides the West bank into two parts, the government said in an official statement. (end)
