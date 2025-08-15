New Photographic Work 'Release' From Photographer Maria Marriott

"Release" by Photographer, Maria Marriott. A wild horse in deep sleep in the Great Basin Desert.

Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs.

Award-winning photographer, Maria Marriott's new work, 'Release', brings awareness to the plight of the American wild horses. A moment of serenity in the wild.

- Maria Marriott, PhotographerSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Photographer Maria Marriott recently unveiled her latest fine art image, 'Release ', a poignant and visually arresting portrait of a wild horse asleep in the Great Basin Desert of Utah. Known for her evocative depictions of wild horses and the landscapes they inhabit, Marriott's newest wild horse photography offers a glimpse into vulnerability and peace in one of North America's harshest environments.'Release' features a wild horse curled up on the desert floor, sound asleep in the sparse grass. The image is striking not only for its subject-a wild horse in deep rest-but for the emotional contrast it evokes. The Great Basin Desert, with its unforgiving terrain and relentless climate, is a place of survival and grit. Yet in this moment, Marriott captures a scene of profound softness and surrender.“When I saw this horse sound asleep, I was stunned,” says Marriott.“It was a moment of complete trust and vulnerability in a place that demands constant alertness. It reminded me how essential rest is-not just for survival, but for healing.”A study in contrasts, this image is also a metaphor for the human condition. Marriott's lens invites viewers to reflect on their own need for rest amid life's demands. The horse, a symbol of strength and endurance, becomes a mirror for our own weariness and longing for peace.“We live in a world that glorifies busyness and constant motion,” Marriott notes.“But just like this horse, we need moments of release-where we can let go, breathe deeply, and allow our bodies and minds to recover. This image is a gentle reminder that rest is not weakness-it's wisdom.”Rendered in striking monochromatic tones, 'Release' balances the rich textures of the desert with the soft curves of the sleeping horse. Marriott's composition draws the eye to the quiet intimacy of the moment, while the surrounding landscape underscores the resilience required to survive in such a place.'Release' is available as a limited edition fine art print exclusively through Maria Marriott's official online gallery.Recently, Maria Marriott was called one of“the most exceptional and exciting photographers working today” by the Exposure One Awards. With 'Release', Marriott continues her exploration of the wild horse as both subject and symbol-capturing not just their physical beauty, but the emotional truths they reflect back to us.

