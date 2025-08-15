Polestar 3 Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Journey Travelled By An Electric SUV On A Single Charge



New unmodified Polestar 3 Long range Single motor achieves 935.44 km (581.3 miles) on a single charge on UK public roads

Record officially recognised by Guinness Book of World Records Real-world journey took 22 hours and 57 minutes and the Polestar 3 achieved an efficiency of 12.1 kWh/100 km (19.5 kWh/100 miles

Dubai, UAE - 15 August 2025: Polestar's large electric SUV, the Polestar 3, has broken the Guinness World Record for longest journey travelled by an electric SUV on a single charge. Achieving 935.44 km (581.3 miles), the recently launched Long range Single motor variant was pushed to its limits.

The attempt took 22 hours and 57 minutes to complete in mixed weather conditions including rain and the Polestar 3 achieved an efficiency of 12.1 kWh/100 km (19.5 kWh /100 miles). The professional efficiency drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker switched every 3 hours to maintain alertness. The Polestar 3 achieved its WLTP figure of 706 km (438 miles) with 20% of its battery capacity still available and delivered an extra 12.8 km (8 miles) after showing 0% battery - but the Polestar 3 reached a charger before ultimately stopping.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller says: 'We are very proud to say we have a world record holder in the Polestar family! This official Guinness World Record for range is another proof point that Polestar 3 is setting new standards. We will continue to push the boundaries of technology and electric performance.'

Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing Director says: 'While the drivers pushed the Polestar 3 to the boundaries of its range capability, it goes to show how battery range has improved exponentially over the past few years. For a large premium SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive and with this the adage that 'EVs can't go far' has been very much consigned to the history books.'

The production-standard SUV was adjudicated by Guinness World Records' own judge, Paulina Sapinska, with Webfleet providing meticulously documented and independently verified video footage, odometer readings, GPS readings, and battery level data. The car received zero modifications for the attempt and was on standard 20-inch wheels fitted with standard Michelin Sport 4 EV tyres. The attempt was supported by the AA.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1066 times

PR Category : Automobile & Motoring

Posted on :Friday, August 15, 2025 12:05:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :