Dubai's Summer Spending Surges By Over 100% During DSS Great Dubai Summer Sale Season

Dubai's refreshed summer retail strategy during DSS 2025 drives strong industry performance at midway mark, with the Great Dubai Summer Sale season emerging as a key economic driver

Average retail spending surges by over 100% per cent across more than 1,000 brands and 3,500 outlets spanning over 100 retail destinations, positioning summer as a peak economic period for the city

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 August 2025: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 has witnessed exceptional economic growth during the first six weeks of the festival, with retailers and malls across Dubai recording over 100 per cent average increase in consumer spending. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and running until 31 August, strategic partnerships from leading corporations and citywide stakeholders has helped deliver unmatched shopping experiences for residents and visitors. Tens of thousands of shoppers actively engaged with more than 1,000 brands at over 3,500 outlets spanning over 100 retail destinations, marking a significant milestone for the city's summer retail sector.

Driving this growth performance is the introduction of a strategic phased approach this DSS, anchored around three distinct retail seasons specially curated for Dubai's evolving consumer landscape and peak shopping cycles. The phased retail strategy commenced with the inaugural Summer Holiday Offers that helped catalyse early-summer retail activity from 27 June to 17 July. The strongest momentum to date was fuelled by the recently concluded Great Dubai Summer Sale season, accelerating in-mall activity and transaction volumes across key retail categories by delivering the deepest discounts of the season and up to 90 per cent off during limited-time flash sales from 18 July to 10 August. The GDSS Shop, Scan and Win promotion - which featured the summer's biggest prize draw for a life-changing AED 1 million in cash or a brand-new Nissan Patrol - attracted over 27,000 entries, amplifying retail engagement and footfall across participating malls and stores. Looking ahead, the ongoing Back to School season is expected to sustain momentum until 31 August, ensuring a strong close to DSS by targeting families and students with value-led retail experiences.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “Dubai Summer Surprises is not only one of the city's most beloved annual festivals, but a key contributor of economic resilience, tourism impact, and sustained growth for the retail sector. The year's packed programme of unmatched retail experiences reinforces summer as the best-value time to experience Dubai across every preference and price-point, ultimately delivering on our promise of a summer well spent for everyone.”

Al Khaja added: “Our refreshed structure for DSS this year - anchored around three distinct retail seasons - enables our valued partners to strategically align with consumer behaviours during key seasonal moments, helping to sustain steady engagement and footfall throughout the summer. With thousands of offers, more than 1,000 brands and over 3,500 outlets across more than 100 retail destinations, DSS continues to firmly position summer as a peak economic period for the city.”

Underscoring the strength of Dubai's summer retail ecosystem and the effectiveness of the city's coordinated festival strategy, retail groups, mall operators, and brand partners across the city have reported notable increases in footfall, transaction value, and overall customer engagement.

Dr. Bernd van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank of Dubai, commented: 'Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) is proud to be a key sponsor of Dubai Summer Surprises 2025. Each year, this initiative invigorates Dubai's economy and retail sector. We are thrilled with the impressive mid-season results, which clearly show the effectiveness of this year's refreshed strategy in sustaining momentum and delivering exceptional value. The visibility and engagement generated through Dubai Summer Surprises and other citywide shopping festivals have significantly amplified awareness of the CBD brand among residents and visitors alike. Our brand presence across high-traffic retail destinations and activations further showcases our commitment to enriching the customer experience. As a strategic partner, CBD remains committed to supporting Dubai's dynamic retail landscape and its vision for sustained economic growth.”

Baiju Kurieash, CEO and Founder of BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, said: “The inaugural Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS) was met with an overwhelmingly positive response, reaffirming the power of strategic retail activations to energise both commerce and community. As the second major retail season within Dubai Summer Surprises, GDSS delivered some of the summer's most exciting offers. Retail festivals like DSS play a pivotal role in driving footfall, boosting consumer confidence, and ultimately accelerating growth within Dubai's tourism ecosystem. It's incredibly rewarding to see the synergy between retail and tourism come to life through campaigns like these.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim commented: “As we hit the halfway point of this year's DSS, we're already seeing how the Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS) accelerated footfall, spend, and engagement across our malls, driven by unbeatable sales, gamified activations, and rewards that go beyond shopping. Dubai's retail calendar continues to evolve into a world-class tourism engine, and DSS is proof of that momentum in action. At Majid Al Futtaim, we're honoured to play a role in shaping the region's vibrant retail tourism landscape.”

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director, Arabian Automobiles Company, said: “Arabian Automobiles has always aligned its ambitions with Dubai's vision for progress, innovation, and customer-centric growth. Dubai Summer Surprises is a powerful demonstration of how the city unites industries, communities, and ideas to drive economic momentum and deliver exceptional value to residents and visitors alike. As part of this vibrant ecosystem, we remain committed to elevating the customer experience by offering greater flexibility, convenience, and peace of mind - especially as customers plan their next vehicle.”

Hayssam Hajjar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al-Futtaim Real Estate said: “Retail festivals like Dubai Summer Surprises play a vital role in energising Dubai's tourism and economic growth, and we are pleased to be part of a platform that continues to elevate the city's appeal as a leading global shopping destination. The Great Dubai Summer Sale proved to be a key pillar of Dubai's annual retail calendar, and we are proud to have both Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza play an active role in its success. This season, we have seen strong performance across both our destinations, with a notable increase in footfall and 7% growth in sales across key retail categories, particularly Entertainment & Dining. Our summer activations, including exclusive deals, exciting offerings, and rewarding raffle draws, have resonated well with our visitors and contributed to a dynamic shopping environment.”

Nisreen Boustani, PR & Communications Manager, Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah, commented: “The Great Dubai Summer Sale energised Dubai's retail and tourism sectors, particularly at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah. Our 'Shop & Win' promotion, powered by the PrivilegePLUS App, has seen incredible traction. Shoppers who scan their App ID after spending AED 200 are automatically entered into the draw, and this simple mechanic has driven a 50% increase in raffle entries compared to last year. Overall, we've recorded a 51% year-on-year increase in sales, which reflects the growing excitement around DSS and the effectiveness of our DSS activations in engaging both residents and tourists. DSS plays a vital role in turning Dubai into a summer shopping hotspot, attracting more visitors and delivering meaningful business growth for retailers across the city.”

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

