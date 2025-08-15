Five Star Technology Solutions Celebrates 20 Years Of Partnership And Innovation In Education

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Twenty years ago, we started with a vision to support the future of education," said Dr. Jason Roseberry, CEO and President of Five Star Technology Solutions. "The heart of our story is told in the relationships we've built. This milestone is not just our celebration, but a shared success with every school district that has placed its trust in us."

Over the past two decades, Five Star has played a pivotal role in supporting school leaders in the widespread adoption of 1:1 student devices and the integration of cutting-edge tools into their classrooms. In addition, Five Star has developed several innovative platforms from the ground up to support the ever-changing needs of K-12 education.

Two recent examples include the Pivot Evaluations platform, which simplifies and streamlines the process of supporting educator growth, and their virtual help desk platform, a comprehensive solution designed to provide educators with rapid answers to Tier 1 tech questions through Virtual Onsite Technicians, AI-powered search, and a wealth of knowledge resources.

"We are renewing our commitment to innovation and are excited to spend the next twenty years helping our partners meet the dynamic challenges of education head-on."

Building on a legacy of strong partnerships and deep IT expertise, Five Star has demonstrated its commitment to education through several key initiatives. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Education, Five Star developed and continues to manage the Indiana Learning Lab, a critical platform for professional development and instructional resources for educators across the state. Five Star has also expanded its offerings, notably through its recent merger with Empower Learning, to significantly enhance its services for Audio Visual (AV) classroom installations, procurement, and support.

As Five Star Technology Solutions looks to the future, its core mission remains rooted in partnership and innovation. The company will continue to adapt and evolve its services based on the needs of K-12 school leaders to ensure educators are equipped with the tools they need to succeed for years to come.

About Five Star Technology Solutions

Based in New Albany, Indiana, Five Star Technology Solutions is a leading provider in the K-12 EdTech space, including professional learning, staff evaluations, cybersecurity solutions, engineering services, and IT support. The company is committed to helping schools leverage technology to improve student outcomes and enhance the educational experience.

