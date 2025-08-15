The Bin Store Opens New Location in Snellville, GA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Metro Atlanta's Premier Bin Store Brings Unbeatable Deals to Gwinnett County

Augusta, GA , Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bin Store Brands is thrilled to unveil the grand opening of its latest location, The Bin Store Snellville, in Snellville, Georgia. As metro Atlanta's top-rated hotspot for unbeatable deals on premium brand-name merchandise, it is excited to bring its treasure trove of discounts to even more savvy shoppers.

Located at 2110 A Fountain Square, this strategically positioned store will serve families, students, and bargain hunters throughout Gwinnett County and the greater Northeast Atlanta area.

“We're dedicated to providing metro Atlanta residents with access to quality brand-name merchandise at deeply discounted prices,” said Michael Prendamano, Founder and CEO of The Bin Store .“Our mission at The Bin Store is to provide value across all categories from top-tier electronics to everyday household essentials, health & beauty, toys, and more.”







The Bin Store

Treasure Hunting Meets Unbeatable Savings

The Bin Store specializes in Amazon returns, Target overstock, and major retailer liquidations, offering customers the opportunity to discover quality merchandise at up to 99% off retail prices. With over 25,000 new items arriving weekly, shoppers can expect fresh treasure-hunting experiences with each visit.

“We're thrilled to bring The Bin Store experience to the Snellville community,” said Pete & Christina Ghazarian, The Bin Store's latest licensees and proud metro Atlanta residents.“Our unique pricing model and constantly changing inventory create an exciting shopping adventure that appeals to everyone from Georgia Gwinnett College students to growing Atlanta families.”

Strategic Location Serves Diverse Community

The Fountain Square location offers convenient access for residents throughout the region, including:



Gwinnett County families from the South Gwinnett, Brookwood, and Shiloh High School areas

College students from nearby Georgia Gwinnett College seeking affordable dorm essentials

Working professionals from Lawrenceville, Duluth, and Suwanee

Suburban families from Lilburn, Loganville, Tucker, and Stone Mountain Bargain hunters from across Gwinnett and DeKalb counties

The store is easily accessible via US-78 (Stone Mountain Freeway), with ample parking and a family-friendly environment. For those searching online for“Amazon bin store near me ,” The Bin Store is the leader in the South East.

Unique Daily Pricing Structure and Community Impact

The Bin Store operates on an innovative daily pricing system that encourages frequent visits while supporting local charities. A fresh inventory of 25,000 new items arrives every Friday and Saturday at $6 per item, and then prices drop by $1 each day throughout the week:



Friday : 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ($6 per item - Fresh restock day)

Saturday : 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM ($6 per item - Fresh restock day)

Sunday : 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM ($5 per item)

Monday : 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM ($4 per item)

Tuesday : 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM ($3 per item)

Wednesday : 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM ($2 per item) Thursday : 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM ($1 per item - Final clearance day)

At the end of each week, remaining items are donated to local charities, demonstrating The Bin Store's commitment to community support and environmental sustainability before restocking with 25,000 fresh items for the following week.

No Membership Required

Unlike traditional warehouse stores, The Bin Store welcomes all shoppers without membership fees or hidden costs, making quality merchandise accessible to everyone in the community.

Store Hours and Information

Address : 2110 A Fountain Square, Snellville, GA 30078

Phone : (770) 674-5513

Website : shopbinstores.com/snellville/

Hours :



About The Bin Store Liquidation Store

About The Bin Store

The Bin Store sets the industry standard in deep discount retail with over 7 million products sold under the leadership of Michael Prendamano, Founder and CEO. As a liquidation conduit for major retailers, The Bin Store can reposition returned and overstock items as an environmentally conscious shopping alternative while delivering exceptional value to customers.

The Bin Store is a division of Bin Store Brands based in Augusta, Georgia. Bin Store Brands provides a suite of services in the liquidation space, including Retail, Consulting, Licensing, and Wholesale Distribution.

Licensee Opportunities Available Nationwide

The Bin Store is actively seeking new locations in several markets across the United States. Now you can own a business with The Bin Store, a fun, family-friendly retail liquidation store that people will line up to get in. Every trip to The Bin Store is a treasure hunt, and shoppers never know what they will find. With different merchandise every week, customers want to come back routinely to hunt for the big scores or cash in on savings for everyday items.

As an owner, you get a proven concept, everything required to hit the ground running, and the support you need to succeed. Join The Bin Store family today! For more information on how you can own your very own Bin Store, visit

For more information about The Bin Store Snellville location, visit or follow them on social media for updates on new arrivals and special deals:



Instagram: @binstoreSnellville

Facebook: @binstoreSnellville

TikTok: @shopbinstores

YouTube: @thebinstore

LinkedIn: The Bin Store X (Twitter): @shopbinstores

Media Contact:

Pete Ghazarian

The Bin Store

Phone: (770) 674-5513

Email: ...

