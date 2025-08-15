YMIN Capacitors Power Infineon Coolmos 8: A Strong Backing For Improving Server Performance
01 Infineon launches CoolMOSTM 8 silicon-based MOSFET
With the advancement of power electronics technology, the demand for high-efficiency and high-power density solutions continues to increase.
Compared with CoolMOSTM 7, Infineon's newly launched CoolMOSTM 8 significantly improves power density and efficiency, reduces turn-off loss by 10%, reduces output capacitance by 50%, and reduces thermal resistance by 14%, and performs well in areas such as data centers and renewable energy.
02 Application of YMIN capacitors in servers
In data centers, power efficiency and heat dissipation performance are key factors in improving overall system performance. The 2.7kW PSU evaluation board designed with Infineon CoolMOSTM 8 is designed specifically for data center servers.
With its excellent low power consumption and excellent heat dissipation performance, it provides an efficient power solution for data centers. To achieve the best power management effect, capacitor performance is also important. YMIN capacitors can provide the following support in server power applications:
Input side (AC part) solution: YMIN liquid snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitor IDC3 450V 1200?F has the advantages of large energy storage and small size, and can be perfectly embedded in the data center server power supply solution.
Output side solution: YMIN conductive polymer solid aluminum electrolytic capacitor NPL 16V 390?F product, with its low ESR and high frequency performance, can quickly respond to current changes, reduce noise and improve server efficiency.
03 Conclusion
YMIN capacitors help Infineon CoolMOSTM 8 power devices, significantly improving server operating efficiency and speed. Shanghai Yongming Electronics Co., Ltd. not only provides high-quality capacitor products, but also provides customers with comprehensive capacitor technical support. The above products have been mass-produced to ensure rapid supply capabilities.
YMIN capacitors help Infineon CoolMOSTM 8 power devices, significantly improving server operating efficiency and speed. Shanghai Yongming Electronics Co., Ltd. not only provides high-quality capacitor products, but also provides customers with comprehensive capacitor technical support. The above products have been mass-produced to ensure rapid supply capabilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment