YMIN Capacitors Power Infineon Coolmos 8: A Strong Backing For Improving Server Performance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 15, 2025 1:21 am - YMIN capacitors help Infineon CoolMOS 8 power devices, significantly improving server operating efficiency and speed.

01 Infineon launches CoolMOSTM 8 silicon-based MOSFET

With the advancement of power electronics technology, the demand for high-efficiency and high-power density solutions continues to increase.

Compared with CoolMOSTM 7, Infineon's newly launched CoolMOSTM 8 significantly improves power density and efficiency, reduces turn-off loss by 10%, reduces output capacitance by 50%, and reduces thermal resistance by 14%, and performs well in areas such as data centers and renewable energy.

02 Application of YMIN capacitors in servers

In data centers, power efficiency and heat dissipation performance are key factors in improving overall system performance. The 2.7kW PSU evaluation board designed with Infineon CoolMOSTM 8 is designed specifically for data center servers.

With its excellent low power consumption and excellent heat dissipation performance, it provides an efficient power solution for data centers. To achieve the best power management effect, capacitor performance is also important. YMIN capacitors can provide the following support in server power applications:



Input side (AC part) solution: YMIN liquid snap-in aluminum electrolytic capacitor IDC3 450V 1200?F has the advantages of large energy storage and small size, and can be perfectly embedded in the data center server power supply solution.

Output side solution: YMIN conductive polymer solid aluminum electrolytic capacitor NPL 16V 390?F product, with its low ESR and high frequency performance, can quickly respond to current changes, reduce noise and improve server efficiency.

03 Conclusion

YMIN capacitors help Infineon CoolMOSTM 8 power devices, significantly improving server operating efficiency and speed. Shanghai Yongming Electronics Co., Ltd. not only provides high-quality capacitor products, but also provides customers with comprehensive capacitor technical support. The above products have been mass-produced to ensure rapid supply capabilities.

