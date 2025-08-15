Nuclear Medicine Market Size To Reach USD 41.58 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 15, 2025 1:50 am - The Nuclear Medicine market, valued at USD 15.68 billion in 2024, is expected to register robust revenue CAGR of 12.9%. Request free copy of this report:

August 15, 2025- The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor fueling the growth of the nuclear medicine market. For instance, the American Cancer Society projects that in 2025, the United States will see approximately 313,780 new cases of prostate cancer, resulting in around 35,770 deaths. Statistically, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, though the risk varies depending on factors such as age, race/ethnicity, and other personal health determinants. In March 2025, DOSIsoft, SA-a leading provider of patient-specific imaging and dosimetry software for radiation oncology and nuclear medicine-announced that its PLANET Onco Dose version 3.2 received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S., following CE Mark certification under the EU MDR framework.

However, market growth faces notable restraints, particularly the technical complexities involved in establishing fully functional radiotheranostic centers. Access to key radioactive materials remains highly restricted, while supply chain disruptions stem from aging nuclear reactors, inadequate investments in modern production infrastructure, and inconsistencies in good manufacturing practices. Additionally, disparities in global radioisotope availability pose a significant challenge, emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated strategies to scale up production capacity and optimize delivery networks to meet growing demand.

Want to Know What's Fueling the Nuclear Medicine Market Growth? Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:

Segments market overview and growth Insights

Based on product type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Approximately 85% of nuclear medicine diagnostic imaging procedures utilize technetium-99m (99mTc). The main supply of 99mTc for radiopharmaceutical production comes from molybdenum-99/technetium-99m (99Mo/Tc-99m) generators. This isotope can be linked with various ligands to target specific organs, enabling physicians to customize procedures to meet diagnostic needs.

Regional market overview and growth insights

North America held the largest market share in the Nuclear Medicine market in 2024. This growth is mainly driven by increase in prevalence for chronic diseases, technological advancements in imaging and 3D planning, and isotope delivery. In September 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) entered into two collaboration agreements with GE HealthCare to enhance cancer detection and treatment capabilities in low- and middle-income countries. As part of the agreement, GE HealthCare committed to providing USD 50,000 worth of in-kind training and practical support.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The nuclear medicine market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. list of major players included in the nuclear medicine market report are:

oGE Healthcare

oCardinal Health

oBayer AG

oBracco Imaging

oMedtronic plc

oCurium Pharma

oSiemens Healthineers

oEckert & Ziegler

oOrano Group

oMallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

oNordion

oLantheus

oJubilant Radiopharma

oAriceum Therapeutics

oMedi-Radiopharma Ltd

oIBA

Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

SHINE Technologies: In May 2025, SHINE Technologies, a nuclear fusion company with a medical isotope product platform, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Lantheus' SPECT business. The deal includes a portion of Lantheus' SPECT product manufacturing facility in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Evergreen Theragnostics: In April 2024, Evergreen Theragnostics secured USD 26 million in funding from existing shareholders and new investors, Petrichor and LIFTT. The Springfield, NJ-based company plans to use the funds to launch its Ga-68 DOTATOC testing kit commercially and advance its theranostic candidate, EVG-321, into clinical trials.

Unlock the Key to Transforming Your Business Strategy with Our Nuclear Medicine Market Insights –

.Download the report summary:

.Request customization:

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Nuclear Medicine market based on product type, source of isotope production, application, and end-use, and region:

.Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oDiagnostic

oTherapeutics

.Source of Isotope Production Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oNuclear Reactors

oCyclotrons

oGenerators

oAccelerators/Spallation Sources

.Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oSPECT

oPET

oTherapeutic

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oHospitals and Clinics

oDiagnostic Imaging Centers

oAcademic & Research Institutes

oCancer & Oncology Centers

oContract Research Organizations (CROs)

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oNorth Benelux

g Countries

h of Europe

oAsia Pacific

a Japan

d Oceania

f Countries

g of APAC

oLatin Brazil

b of LATAM

oMiddle East & Africa

a Countries

b Turkey

e of MEA

Get a preview of the complete research study:

About Us:

At Navistrat Analytics, we provide high-quality, comprehensive syndicated and customized market research reports that deliver actionable insights and empower businesses through data-driven strategies. Choose Navistrat Analytics as your strategic growth partner for reliable market intelligence, and let us help you navigate the complexities of the market with clarity, precision, and confidence.

Contact Us:

Navistrat Analytics

Visit Us:

Email Us: ...

Asia-Pacific: +91-9073010653

Follow Us LinkedIn: