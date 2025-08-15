EXEED RX PHEV Received 5 Stars In The EURO NCAP Safety Rating

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 15, 2025 2:11 am - The hybrid crossover coupe EXEED RX PHEV will be presented in EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek.

The hybrid crossover coupe EXEED RX PHEV will be presented in EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. It received five stars in the EURO NCAP safety rating.

The hybrid model EXEED RX PHEV was awarded five stars based on the results of tests conducted by Euro NCAP. The car scored 90% in the adult occupant protection category, 85% in the child protection category, 81% in the cyclist and pedestrian protection category, 80% in the safety systems category.

More than 85% of the body elements of the new EXEED RXPHEV are made of high-strength steel. The roof can withstand up to 10 tons. This is a guarantee of safety in case of a rollover. As shown by crash tests with a deformable barrier in combination with three-level transmission of force from deformation, the body retains its integrity. This minimizes damage in frontal and side impacts.

The exterior of the EXEED RXPHEV combines speed and elegance. The car has a hybrid engine with petrol and electric modules. It reduces fuel consumption and provides a quick response to the gas pedal. The roof, reinforced frame, balance between power and control - all this turns the EXEED RXPHEV into a reliable car for daily trips and long journeys.

The EXEED RXPHEV is equipped with 18 advanced systems: automatic emergency braking in case of a risk of collision with pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, blind spot monitoring and driver fatigue monitoring, systems that minimize the risk of an accident before contact, stabilizing the car and monitoring the distance. All this brought the RXPHEV 80% in the SafetyAssist section of EuroNCAP. Tests with child dummies aged 6 and 10 years showed that the ISOFIX system is reliable. Disabling the front airbag when installing a child seat is a rarity in this class. This made it possible to achieve the highest rating for child safety.

The EXEED brand is considering the possibility of supplying a hybrid version of the EXEED RX to the Russian market in the near future. Adaptation tests and trials of the car are currently being conducted.

"The EXEED RXPHEV cross-coupe will be available to customers of the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek dealerships after all tests and trials have been completed. The brand has presented a reliable hybrid. It received 5 EuroNCAP stars. This is a clear example of how EXEED sets new standards for safety and responsibility for passengers using advanced technologies," – the press service of the AVTODOM Group of Companies said.



