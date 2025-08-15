Globalx Publications Partners With QAHE To Advance Academic Publishing Standards

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 15, 2025 4:38 am - GlobalX Publications partners with QAHE to set new standards in academic publishing, enhancing research quality, global visibility, and recognition for scholars, PhD graduates, and institutions worldwide.

August 15, 2025 – Sheridan, WY 82801 (Sheridan, Wyoming), United States – GlobalX Publications, a recognized global leader in academic publishing, research visibility, and scholarly impact, proudly announces a landmark strategic partnership with the Quality Assurance in Higher Education (QAHE). This significant collaboration represents a major step forward in establishing new benchmarks for publishing excellence, improving research dissemination, and elevating scholarly recognition across the world.

Through this alliance, PhD graduates, professors, and researchers will benefit from the combined strengths of GlobalX Publications' expertise in academic and research publishing and QAHE's internationally respected quality assurance and accreditation standards. This synergy will provide authors with unmatched credibility, broader exposure, and recognition that carries weight in the global academic community.

“This collaboration will help scholars not only publish their work but gain the recognition and visibility they truly deserve on an international scale,” said Divesh Singh Rathore, CEO of GlobalX Publications.“By uniting publishing excellence with rigorous quality standards, we are empowering the academic community to achieve greater influence and reach.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Higher Quality Standards – All publications will align with QAHE's globally recognized and rigorous academic benchmarks, ensuring content meets the highest scholarly expectations.

Greater Research Visibility – Published works will be distributed through international academic networks, databases, and scholarly platforms, dramatically increasing readership and citations.

Credibility & Recognition – Authors and institutions will receive accreditation-backed validation, adding value and trustworthiness to their research contributions.

By merging academic quality assurance with global publishing reach, this partnership reinforces the mission of making high-quality research accessible, credible, and impactful to a worldwide audience.

About GlobalX Publications

GlobalX Publications is an international academic publishing platform specializing in PhD thesis publication, doctoral research dissemination, and scholarly journal contributions. Serving as a vital bridge between scholars and the global community, GlobalX ensures that valuable research not only reaches the right audience but also makes a lasting impact on academia and society.

About QAHE

The Quality Assurance in Higher Education (QAHE) is an independent, international organization dedicated to promoting academic accreditation, quality standards, and excellence in higher education. QAHE partners with educational institutions and organizations worldwide to uphold and advance the integrity of academic programs.

Press Contact:

GlobalX Publications

+1 3072 950 570

