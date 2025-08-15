Windows & More Australia Honoured With 2025 Quality Business Award Best Windows Installation, Central Coast NSW

Central Coast, NSW - Windows & More Australia , a family-owned leader in bespoke aluminium windows and doors, has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Windows Installation on the Central Coast, NSW. This prestigious accolade is reserved for businesses achieving an overall quality score of 95% or greater, a distinction earned by fewer than 1% of registered businesses in Australia. The award recognises not only the company's exceptional workmanship but also its commitment to outstanding customer service and community excellence.

Serving the Central Coast, Newcastle, Hunter, and Northern Sydney regions, Windows & More Australia has built a strong reputation for delivering affordable, stylish, and made-to-measure aluminium windows and doors. The team offers free onsite measures and quotes, along with expert installation services tailored to each project's unique requirements. Known for their timely service, meticulous craftsmanship, and“can-do” approach, they have become a trusted partner for homeowners, builders, and businesses seeking quality solutions.

Owner Paul Nolan expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating,“We're thrilled and deeply honoured. This award reflects our team's dedication to delivering top-quality, custom solutions with genuine care and reliability. We're proud to serve our region and committed to maintaining these high standards.” Looking ahead, Windows & More Australia plans to continue expanding its offerings and enhancing the customer experience, further cementing its position as a trusted installation partner in the region.

Customers consistently praise Windows & More Australia for their professionalism, friendliness, and exceptional workmanship, sharing feedback such as,“Well organized job done by friendly and happy people! If you need a top job done, call on this team, you won't regret it!!”,“An excellent service with thoroughly professional tradespeople,” and“From the first phone call to the finished product, Paul was extremely helpful and did the best job on our windows.”

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

