Greenhill Timbers Unveils New Website Design, Enhancing Accessibility And User Experience

Greenhill Timbers Melbourne launches a new website with an improved design, faster access, and enhanced accessibility.

Greenhill Timbers, one of Melbourne's leading suppliers of quality timber and other building materials, has announced the launch of its newly designed website, created to provide customers with a faster, more accessible, and user-friendly online experience.

The updated platform reflects Greenhill Timbers' commitment to making timber shopping easier for homeowners, builders, and tradespeople alike. With a streamlined layout, improved navigation, and enhanced accessibility features, the website offers a seamless experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

“Our new website has been designed with our customers in mind,” said a Greenhill Timbers Director.“Whether you're a homeowner looking for the right flooring option or a builder searching for specific structural timber, the site makes it simpler to find what you need, access detailed product information, and get in touch with our team.”

Key highlights of the new design include:



Improved Accessibility: Enhanced contrast settings, keyboard navigation support, and optimised font sizing make the site more inclusive for all users.

Simplified Navigation: Clearer menus and categorisation for quick access to product ranges such as timber flooring , decking, structural timber, and more.

Faster Load Times: Upgraded infrastructure ensures smoother browsing and quicker page loading across all devices.

Detailed Product Pages: Richer information including technical specifications, practical application notes, and high-quality images. Mobile-Friendly Interface: Fully responsive design for effortless browsing on the go.



The launch of the new website aligns with Greenhill Timbers' broader digital strategy, which includes providing educational resources for customers, improving product search functionality, and integrating direct enquiry options for quotes and orders.

Founded in Thomastown, Greenhill Timbers has been supplying the building industry with quality materials for years, earning a reputation for competitive pricing, expert advice, and a wide product range. This website redesign further strengthens the company's position as a go-to supplier for both trade professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

The new website is now live and can be accessed at rel="nofollow" href="" rel="noopener" co . Customers are encouraged to explore the improved layout, learn more about the products available, and place their orders online.