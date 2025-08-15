Physio Cure Elsternwick Wins 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Physiotherapist In The City Of Glen Eira Second Consecutive Year

Elsternwick, VIC - August 15, 2025 - Physio Cure Elsternwick, a leading provider of physiotherapy and wellness services across Bayside Melbourne, has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Physiotherapist in the City of Glen Eira, VIC - marking its second consecutive win after also receiving the award in 2024.

This prestigious accolade is bestowed only on businesses that achieve an outstanding overall quality score of 95% or greater, a distinction earned by fewer than 1% of registered businesses in Australia.

Conveniently located at L1/207 Glen Huntly Road, Physio Cure operates contemporary clinics in Elsternwick, Elwood, and Beaumaris. The Elsternwick branch features modern private treatment rooms, a fully equipped strength and conditioning gym, and a bespoke open-plan Clinical Pilates studio.

Committed to evidence-based and patient-centred care, Clinic Director, and Our Senior Physiotherapist, Dr. Hany (Harry) Bebawy – who graduated with distinction, and top of his physiotherapy class from Charles Sturt University – personally leads physiotherapy services at the Elsternwick clinic. Treatments range from rehabilitation, manual therapy, and Clinical Pilates to remedial massage and specialised programs under NDIS, TAC, DVA, and WorkCover schemes.

The recognition underscores Physio Cure's unwavering dedication to excellence in all aspects of practice, including compassionate care, expert techniques, and inclusive services tailored to support individuals from diverse backgrounds and needs.

Patients consistently commend Physio Cure – Elsternwick for its exceptional care and professionalism, describing it as a“great practice” with“fantastic physios.” Many highlight the practitioners as“very experienced and knowledgeable” and note their willingness to“go above and beyond to help.” Long-term patients also express strong loyalty, with one sharing,“I have been a patient here for more than two years and will always recommend returning.”

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award, a business must have outstanding customer reviews from more than three various platforms, maintain an exceptional reputation with few complaints, and consistently respond to client feedback.

These businesses must operate with integrity and give back to the community.

A Quality Business Award is a seal of quality, acknowledging true dedication to providing exceptional service and customer care.

