2025 International Hope Cup Mathematics Invitational Global Peak Challenge Successfully Held, Nurturing Future Talents Of A New Era

The 2025 International Hope Cup Mathematics Invitational Global Peak Challenge, recently concluded with great success. The event was hosted by Hope Cup International Committee and co-organized by the Asian International Mathematics Research Association. Held in Hong Kong for the first time, this event attracted nearly 700 mathematics enthusiasts from China, the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Malaysia, and other countries and regions.

The 2025 International Hope Cup Mathematics Invitational Global Peak Challenge officially opened on August 6 at the Conference Hall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Theatre. The competition assessed participants' problem-solving and teamwork abilities through a comprehensive format, including the Individual Problem-Solving Round, the Team Speed Round, and the Team Collaboration Round.

A group photo of all participants of the 2025 International Hope Cup Mathematics Invitational Global Peak Challenge

The award ceremony was held on August 7 at the Lecture Hall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Theatre. Nearly 700 attendees were present, including Tsuen Wan District Council Member Mok Yuen Kwan, Sha Tin District Council Member Tang Siu Fung, Sai Kung District Council Member Cheung Mei Hung, Lydet, Director from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport of Cambodia, Alex Lee, Executive Vice President of the Hong Kong Association of Invention and Innovation, Leong Kar Fei, Representative of the Malaysia Office of the Youth Ambassador Program, Tram, Representative of the Vietnam Office of the Youth Ambassador Program, Yip Siu Ting, Education Advisor to the Thai Royal Family, Chen Biao, President of the World Chinese Journalists Association, Du Guoling, Vice President of Greater China Communication Agency, Zhou Yue, Chair of the International Committee of the International Hope Cup, Chan Hou, Vice President of the Asian International Mathematics Research Association, as well as school leaders, team coaches, and academic experts from participating institutions.

Team Hong Kong-Macau-Taiwan (left) and Team USA-Canada (right) competing in the team rounds

In her speech, Zhou Yue, Chair of the International Committee of the International Hope Cup, stated that the International Hope Cup was established as early as 1990. Over the past 30 years, more than 30 million students have participated in the competition, which now spans over 500 cities across multiple countries, making it one of the largest and most influential extracurricular activities in the world. This year, the competition attracted over 100,000 students from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and China. The International Hope Cup is becoming a dream stage for young mathematics enthusiasts around the globe and is committed to building a path to mathematical excellence for more students worldwide-helping them discover the beauty of mathematics, ignite their passion for the subject, and cultivate outstanding talents for the new era.

She emphasized that, precisely because AI is advancing rapidly, it is more important than ever to study mathematics. Mathematics is not merely about solving problems-it is a form of mental training and a foundation for becoming thoughtful, discerning individuals.

Zhou Yue, Chair of the International Committee of the International Hope Cup, delivering her speech

The Global Peak Challenge awarded team and individual champions, runners-up, and second runners-up across four divisions, along with 110 individual gold medalists. The results are as follows. IHC4: Team Competition – Champion: Starry Sea Team B; Runner-up: Beijing Dream Chasers; Second Runner-up: Yue Education Snow Team. Individual Competition – Champion: Shi Yiqiu; Runner-up: Liu Hongyu; Second Runner-up: Zhou Luoxi. IHC6: Team Competition – Champion: Shenzhen LV Rep Team 1; Runner-up: Guangzhou Venus Team; Second Runner-up: Nanjing Thoughtful Thinkers. Individual Competition – Champion: Yang Yi; Runner-up: Chen Kuangji; Second Runner-up: Dai Chengxuan. IHC8: Team Competition – Champion: Shenzhen LV Rep Team; Runner-up: USA–Canada United Team; Second Runner-up: Yue Education Rain Team. Individual Competition – Champion: Kenneth Sun; Runner-up: Elaine Gu; Second Runner-up: Zhou Xuzhou. IHCA: Team Competition – Champion: Yue Education Wind Team; Runner-up: Hong Kong–Macau–Taiwan United Team; Second Runner-up: USA–Canada United Team. Individual Competition – Champion: Xiao Bowen; Runner-up: Huang Zhiyuan; Second Runner-up: Zhao Zekai. Please refer to the official announcements from the organizers for the full list of award recipients.

Group photo of the individual competition's champion, runner-up, and second runner-up

Group photo of the IHC A team competition's champion, runner-up, and second runner-up