H-MAK Pvt Ltd: Building The Future Of Urban Living In Peshawar & Islamabad

MENAFN - GetNews) From the bustling streets of Peshawar to the emerging hubs of Islamabad, H-MAK Pvt Ltd has become a driving force behind some of Pakistan's most distinctive residential and commercial landmarks. With over 670 homes and 460 business units already delivered, the company's latest wave of developments promises to redefine how people live, work, and invest in the region.

From Vision to Reality

When H-MAK first set its sights on the Peshawar skyline, the goal was simple yet ambitious - create spaces that serve both function and aspiration. Today, projects like Saif Heights, Town Heights, and Town Residency stand as proof of that vision. These mixed-use complexes have not only provided premium living spaces but have also introduced thriving commercial zones that energize local economies.

“We believe great buildings do more than just occupy land - they shape the way people connect, do business, and experience their city,” said Junaid Anwar, CEO of H-MAK Pvt Ltd.

Raising the Bar with New Developments

H-MAK's current portfolio includes an impressive mix of residential towers, shopping destinations, and leisure-focused projects:

. Rehman Twin Towers – Luxury twin high-rises designed with sweeping city views, modern interiors, and premium amenities.

. Diamond Mall – A destination for retail, dining, and entertainment under one roof.

. Snow Hills – A scenic hillside retreat blending contemporary living with natural beauty.

. Glorious Mall, Saif Star Tower, Town View, and Lavita Malamjabba – Each tailored to bring a unique blend of lifestyle and commerce to its location.

Every project is backed by detailed feasibility studies, strict quality control, and a commitment to on-time delivery.

Beyond Construction: An Integrated Approach

H-MAK's strength lies in its ability to manage the entire development process - from land acquisition and design to securing approvals, construction, and handover. This integrated approach ensures architectural consistency, safety compliance, and features that enhance both comfort and investment value.

Impacting Communities, Not Just Skylines

For H-MAK, every project is an opportunity to contribute to the growth of its surroundings - improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and boosting commercial activity.

“We measure success by the value our projects add to the neighborhoods they're in. Whether it's a high-rise in the city center or a resort in the hills, our goal is to create places people are proud to be part of,” Anwar added.

Based in Peshawar with operations in Islamabad and the UAE, H-MAK Pvt Ltd is a multidisciplinary real estate development and construction company. Known for its residential and commercial high-rises, shopping complexes, and mixed-use projects, the company blends modern design with practical functionality to deliver long-term value for clients and communities.

