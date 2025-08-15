Elm Roofing Contractors Achieves 4.9-Star Ratings Across Google And Yelp, Showcasing Unmatched Bay Area Roofing Excellence
Since opening its doors in 2018, Elm Roofing Contractors has built a reputation for expert roofing solutions, holding a C-39 roofer's license , full insurance coverage , and the prestigious GAF Master Elite® certification -a distinction held by only 2% of roofing companies nationwide. From full roof replacements to emergency leak repairs, Elm Roofing Contractors provides comprehensive roofing services for shingle, tile, flat, foam, and EPDM roofs across the Bay Area.
Customers consistently praise Elm Roofing Contractors for professionalism, workmanship, and value:
“ELM did a repair on our roof. They were very competitive on pricing and were professional on how they did their business... I felt comfortable with [Rodrigo] and his crew. I would recommend them to anyone who needs a roof repair.” – Steven Wang, Google Review
“From initial meeting to project cleanup, Rodrigo and his crew did everything carefully and with attention to detail... I would be happy to recommend this company to anyone in need of roofing services.” – Valentina Torres, Google Review
In addition to stellar reviews, Elm Roofing Contractors offers 10-year workmanship warranties , dedicated project managers for every job, and fast emergency service-ensuring peace of mind for homeowners and businesses alike.
About Elm Roofing Contractors
Founded in 2018, Elm Roofing Contractors is a San Mateo-based, full-service roofing company serving the entire Bay Area. With industry-leading certifications, a customer-first philosophy, and a track record of excellence, Elm Roofing Contractors delivers durable, high-quality roofing solutions tailored to each client's needs.
For more information, contact:
Elm Roofing Contractors Phone: (650) 265-4506
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
