Kaiju Knife Series Enters Phase 3 After Record Sell-Outs Across U.S. And EU Markets

The Cooking Guild expands its flagship collection with new handcrafted blades and modular storage after high demand in earlier phases.







The Cooking Guild has rolled out Phase 3 of its Kaiju Knife Series , following consecutive sellouts of earlier releases in both U.S. and European markets. The new phase includes three handcrafted knives and a modular knife block, forming what the company calls its most complete product drop yet.

The expansion follows a strong run of rapid sell-throughs. Phase 1 sold out in under six weeks, while Phase 2 inventory was gone in less than four. The company reports that demand continues to exceed supply, with waitlists forming in multiple countries and thousands of customers signing up for early access.

“Our plan from the beginning was to build the Kaiju Series in stages,” said Curtis Wright, CEO and founder of The Cooking Guild.“Each release gave us the opportunity to grow the collection while staying in tune with customer feedback. When Phase 2 sold out in just 26 days, it became clear we needed to move faster on completing the lineup.”

Phase 3 introduces a 10-inch serrated slicer, a 5-inch paring knife, and a four-piece steak knife set. It also debuts the Kaiju Knife Block, a modular storage solution designed to house the full collection, including previously released chef, bunka, utility, and cleaver knives.













Wright said the new knife block responds to an increasing number of customer requests for dedicated storage.“People weren't just asking for more blades,” he said.“They wanted a way to store and display them, something that matched the look and feel of the knives themselves. That's what led us to develop the Kaiju Block.”

The knives in the series are forged from high-carbon Japanese steels , such as AUS-8 and SLD San Mai. Each features full-tang construction and water-resistant pakkawood handles. The blades are hand-forged and sharpened individually, a process the company says has extended production timelines but helped maintain product quality and customer interest.

Reports show over 1,000 five-star reviews and more than 500,000 knives delivered to households in the U.S. since the Kaiju Series launched. Preorders for Phase 3 began this week and will be released in limited batches due to manufacturing capacity.







The phased rollout has allowed The Cooking Guild to manage production while responding to shifting market demand. Each new release has expanded the collection's range and driven continued engagement from both professional chefs and home cooking enthusiasts.

According to Wright, the phase-based model will continue to shape future product development. While Phase 3 brings the Kaiju line closer to completion, he noted that additional tools and accessories may be added over time.

The Cooking Guild operates with a direct-to-consumer model, handling its own design, forging, and fulfillment. The company emphasizes traditional techniques and small-batch production and has developed a customer base that includes culinary professionals and collectors who value craftsmanship over mass production.







About The Cooking Guild

The Cooking Guild is a Delaware-based knife manufacturer that produces hand-forged kitchen tools using traditional methods. The company specializes in high-carbon Japanese steels and full-tang construction, serving both professional and home chefs. Its limited-release strategy has helped build a dedicated following focused on performance and craftsmanship.

About the Kaiju Series

Launched in early 2024, the Kaiju Series is The Cooking Guild's signature knife collection. Known for its durability and precision, the series has seen successive sellouts across global markets. Each knife combines traditional forging techniques with modern design to meet the needs of serious cooks.