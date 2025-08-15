Affordable 2025 Lee Brice Tickets: Save With Promo Code CHEAP At Capitalcitytickets All Country Concerts On Sale For Less

MENAFN - GetNews)



Country music fans, get ready for an unforgettable experience with Lee Brice's What You Know About That 2025 Tour. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt storytelling, Lee Brice is set to deliver powerful performances across North America, showcasing hits from his acclaimed career. To make these concerts accessible, CapitalCityTickets offers affordable Lee Brice 2025 tickets, with additional savings when you use the exclusive promo code CHEAP at checkout. In this article, we'll share tips for securing the cheapest tickets, provide the 2025 tour schedule, and highlight Lee Brice's top singles you're likely to hear live.

Why Lee Brice's 2025 Tour Is a Must-See

Lee Brice has solidified his place as a country music superstar with chart-topping hits and relatable lyrics that resonate with fans worldwide. The What You Know About That 2025 Tour, featuring special guests like Jackson Dean and Corey Kent, promises an intimate yet high-energy experience, blending Brice's signature storytelling with modern country vibes. With shows in iconic venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and major arenas, tickets are in high demand. CapitalCityTickets makes it easy to score affordable seats, and promo code CHEAP ensures you save even more on this unforgettable country music experience.

How to Find Affordable Lee Brice 2025 Tickets

Securing budget-friendly tickets for Lee Brice's 2025 tour is simple with the right strategy. Follow these five tips to get the best deals at CapitalCityTickets:

Apply Promo Code CHEAP: Visit CapitalCityTickets and use promo code CHEAP at checkout to save 5-10% on all ticket types, including floor seats, balcony, and VIP packages.

Buy Early: Ticket prices often rise closer to the event, especially for high-demand shows like those in Nashville or St. Augustine. Purchasing early on CapitalCityTickets locks in lower rates.

Explore Resale Tickets: Many dates sell out quickly on primary platforms like Ticketmaster. CapitalCityTickets offers verified resale tickets at competitive prices, perfect for sold-out shows.

Choose Smaller or Midweek Venues: Shows in smaller cities like Duluth, MN, or on weekdays (e.g., Thursday) often have lower prices than weekend performances in major markets like Chicago.

Use Seating Charts: CapitalCityTickets provides interactive seating charts to help you find the best value seats, ensuring a great view without overspending. Check for potential sightline issues in larger venues like Rosemont Theatre.

With CapitalCityTickets's Best Price Guarantee, secure checkout, and wide selection of tickets, fans can enjoy Lee Brice's performances without breaking the bank. Use promo code CHEAP to maximize your savings today.

Lee Brice 2025 North American Tour Dates

The What You Know About That 2025 Tour kicks off in January and runs through October, covering major cities across the United States and Canada. Below is the confirmed North American schedule based on available information (check CapitalCityTickets for updates, as additional dates may be added):

August 15, 2025 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus

August 16, 2025 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch

August 17, 2025 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

August 22, 2025 – Rapid City, SD – Central States Fair – Grandstand Arena

August 23, 2025 – Pueblo, CO – Colorado State Fair – Big R Arena

August 30, 2025 – Huron, SD – South Dakota State Fair

September 5, 2025 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

September 6, 2025 – Schenectady, NY – M&T Bank Center

September 11, 2025 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound – Coachman Park

September 12, 2025 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium

September 13, 2025 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 18, 2025 – Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

September 19, 2025 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 20, 2025 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

September 25, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 26, 2025 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

September 27, 2025 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

October 16, 2025 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

October 17, 2025 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

October 18, 2025 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

October 23, 2025 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena

October 24, 2025 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome – Virginia

October 25, 2025 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

November 6, 2025 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

Note: Tour dates are subject to change, and additional shows may be announced. Visit CapitalCityTickets for the latest schedule and to purchase tickets with promo code CHEAP.

Top Lee Brice Singles to Expect at the 2025 Tour

Lee Brice's discography is packed with chart-topping hits that blend traditional country with modern storytelling. The What You Know About That 2025 Tour will likely feature a mix of his biggest singles and new material, based on past setlists and fan feedback on platforms like Setlist. Here are the top singles you can expect to hear live:

“I Don't Dance” (2014): A heartfelt ballad written for his wife, this Grammy-nominated single from the album I Don't Dance is a fan favorite for its emotional resonance.

“One of Them Girls” (2020): A high-energy hit from Hey World, this song topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and is known for its catchy, upbeat vibe.

“I Drive Your Truck” (2012): A deeply moving single from Hard 2 Love, this song earned multiple awards for its poignant storytelling about loss and memory.

“A Woman Like You” (2011): Lee Brice's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, this romantic ballad from Hard 2 Love remains a staple in his live sets.

“Love Like Crazy” (2010): A fan-favorite from his debut album Love Like Crazy, this song's relatable lyrics and infectious melody make it a crowd-pleaser.

“Hard to Love” (2012): Another hit from Hard 2 Love, this track showcases Brice's raw vocal style and is often a highlight of his performances.

“Memory I Don't Mess With” (2020): A soulful single from Hey World, this song's emotional depth and modern production are likely to shine in the 2025 tour's intimate settings.

Fans on X have praised Lee Brice's live performances for their“authentic energy” and ability to“connect with every person in the room,” making these songs even more impactful in concert.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Lee Brice Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering several advantages for Lee Brice fans:

Affordable Pricing: Tickets start as low as $11 for select shows (e.g., Wallingford, CT), with average prices around $136.64 across events.

Promo Code CHEAP: Save an additional 5-10% on all seating options, including floor, upper-level, and VIP packages, by applying CHEAP at checkout.

Wide Selection: Choose from a variety of tickets, including resale options for sold-out shows like Nashville or St. Augustine, ensuring you don't miss out.

Secure Transactions: Enjoy a 100% buyer guarantee and instant mobile ticket delivery for a seamless purchase experience.

Customer Support: Contact 1-855-514-5624 (7:00 AM–1:00 AM EST) for assistance with your order.

With high-demand shows expected to sell out, especially in venues like Ryman Auditorium, CapitalCityTickets ensures you get the best value before prices increase.

Tips for an Unforgettable Concert Experience

Arrive Early for Floor Seats: For general admission or floor tickets, arriving early secures a better spot near the stage, especially in smaller venues like Johnny Mercer Theatre.

Check Venue Policies: Larger arenas like Rosemont Theatre may have strict entry requirements. Review details on CapitalCityTickets or the venue's website.

Follow Lee Brice on X: Stay updated on tour news, setlist teasers, or last-minute deals via Lee Brice's official X account (@leebrice) or CapitalCityTickets's social channels.

Consider Smaller Venues: Shows at venues like Crystal Grand Music Theatre or American Music Theatre offer a more intimate experience and often lower ticket prices.

Final Thoughts

Lee Brice's What You Know About That 2025 Tour is a must-see for country music fans, featuring hits like“I Don't Dance” and“One of Them Girls” in iconic venues across North America. With tickets in high demand, CapitalCityTickets offers the most affordable Lee Brice 2025 tickets, starting at budget-friendly prices, and promo code CHEAP unlocks extra savings. Don't miss your chance to experience Lee Brice's heartfelt performances live.

Visit CapitalCityTickets today, apply promo code CHEAP, and secure your seats for an unforgettable night of country music!