Smart And Trek Co-Create The One-Of-A-Kind Smart #5



smart and Trek have brought Trek's latest Project One ICON "Couler" design to a one-of-a-kind smart #5 during this cycling season.

smart and Trek will host "4+2 lifestyle" activities including guided riding experiences and Tour de France viewing parties, celebrating the infinite possibilities when automotive and cycling worlds unite. This marks the third successful collaboration between smart and Trek, following smart x Trek Madone Gen 8 Ultimate Project One and smart x Trek Rail+ e-MTB, exemplifying smart's "open your mind" brand claim to co-create infinite potential for people to enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle.



Premium intelligent electric automotive brand smart has extended its partnership with Trek, co-creating a one-of-a-kind smart #5 to celebrate this cycling season. The car's paint scheme draws inspiration from Trek's latest Project One ICON“Couler” – its 2025 Tour de France paint scheme. In French,“Couler” means“to flow” – a concept that embodies the spirit of movement and freedom.

Aligned with smart's brand claim“open your mind”, this collaboration symbolizes the shared vision of smart and Trek: unlocking inspiration, encouraging people to embrace an active, boundless outdoor lifestyle and mobility experiences, and inspiring them to flow, encounter new possibilities, and step beyond the ordinary in joyful, engaging ways.

smart has extended its partnership with Trek, co-creating a one-of-a-kind smart #5

Prior to this collaboration, smart and Trek had already joined forces on two co-creation projects: first, the successful "Ultimate Project One" – which saw Trek transform its iconic "Madone Gen 8" bicycle into a collaborative custom road bike with smart – followed by an e-MTB co-creation, inspired by the #5 and #5 BRABUS respectively. As smart's most spacious, versatile and technologically advanced model to date, the #5 has launched successfully in China, Europe and Hong Kong (China), while making its premiere in Malaysia. It has garnered positive feedback from media and customers worldwide.

smart #5 has garnered positive feedback from media and customers worldwide

smart #5 x Trek: the perfect canvas for infinite potential

The #5, smart's first premium mid-size SUV, serves as the perfect canvas for this collaboration. Positioned as a "Contemporary Adventurer," the #5 combines honest, muscular design with outdoor-focused features and integrated equipment accessories, making it an ideal partner for Trek's cycling adventures.

smart #5 x Trek: the perfect canvas for infinite potential

The car showcases the "Couler" concept inspired by Trek's latest Project One ICON painting, which debut at this year's Tour de France for the Lidl-Trek men's pro cycling team. The design uses Lidl-Trek's team colours in bold brushstrokes and layered textures, with paint splatters and hand-painted shapes that bring a dynamic, expressive feel.

The car showcases the "Couler" concept inspired by Trek's latest Project One ICON painting

Breaking boundaries and celebrate the spirit of infinite potential

Meanwhile, Trek flagship stores will work with smart stores to host "4+2 lifestyle" activities in China and selected global markets, including guided riding experiences led by the smart #5 and Tour de France viewing parties. These activities are part of smart's "open your mind Experience" campaign, which was officially kicked-off during Auto Shanghai 2025, demonstrating the brand's commitment to bringing its brand claim "open your mind" to life through inspirational, real-world applications.

Trek flagship stores will work with smart stores to host "4+2 lifestyle" activities in China and selected global markets

With the year of enhancing global operations, smart will continue to sharpen its brand image with more creative co-creation, bringing this spirit of limitless exploration and open-minded innovation to 160,000 customers worldwide.

Contact

Sebastian Liu

...

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.