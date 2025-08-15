

smart #5 joins the award-winning #1 and #3, securing the 2025 Red Dot Design Award for a trifecta.

smart #5 is not just the boldest and boxiest smart yet – it is also the most spacious, versatile and technologically advanced one to date, representing the brand's first entry into the premium mid-size SUV segment. It defines future mobility with its iconic boxy, upright silhouette. Styled by Mercedes-Benz and continuing with design elements“Love, Pure, Unexpected”, the smart #1, #3, and #5 have received international acclaim for their distinctive design, capturing the admiration of 160,000 customers worldwide.



smart, the premium intelligent electric automotive brand, today announced that the smart #5, the first-ever premium mid-size SUV from smart, has been awarded the 2025 Red Dot Design Award in the Product category. With the legacy spanning over 70 years, the Red Dot Design Award is widely recognized as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design internationally. Over two decades ago, smart redefined urban mobility with its avant-garde design.

smart #5 receives Red Dot Design Award

Styled by Mercedes-Benz, smart's product portfolio – including the smart #1, #3, and #5 – has garnered international acclaim for its outstanding design aesthetics and earned widespread global recognition: The smart #1 and smart #3 also received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2023 and 2024.

smart #1, #3 and #5: Prestigious Red Dot Awardees

Mr. Kai Sieber, Mercedes-Benz Design, Head of smart Design, said,“The smart #5 marks a bold evolution in our design journey-staying true to our design elements of 'Love, Pure, Unexpected', while fully embracing the 'Pure' aspect to create its distinctive boxy silhouette and spacious interior. It breaks conventional boundaries and embraces more possibilities of life with an open-minded and adventurous spirit. We're immensely proud to witness smart once again recognized with the Red Dot Design Award.”

Mr. Kai Sieber, Mercedes-Benz Design, Head of smart Design

Distinctive boxy design redefines the premium experience

As the most spacious, versatile and technologically advanced smart ever, the smart #5 pushes beyond urban confines into the premium mid-size SUV segment. It powerfully embodies the brand claim“open your mind” by turning bold ideas into innovation and unlocking new horizons for life and adventure.

The smart #5 showcases a distinctive boxy and upright silhouette

Featuring a panoramic halo roof, frameless doors, and iconic oblong front and rear lights, the smart #5 showcases a distinctive boxy and upright silhouette, offering a playful yet refined touch, and unmistakably smart from every angle. Embodying the spirit of outdoor exploration with robust and muscular bodywork, the model maximizes interior space through a 2,900 mm wheelbase, paired with a 4,705 mm total length, to balance aesthetics with functional practicality.

smart #5 delivers a delicately crafted contemporary interior

The interior of the smart #5 embodies a sleek, contemporary design enhanced by advanced technology and high-quality materials. Passengers enjoy exceptional legroom, heated rear seats, and power-adjustable backrests for maximum comfort. Features like the customizable 256-color ambient lighting create an inviting atmosphere for every journey. Premium touches such as oak wood trim and distinctive curved oblong design elements redefine the standards of premium driving experience. Meanwhile, the interior design is also more intuitive than ever before, centered around a streamlined console elegantly integrates two oblong 13-inch AMOLED 2.5K displays.

Styled by Mercedes-Benz: smart portfolio continues gaining global recognition

Styled by Mercedes-Benz, each model in the smart family brings a distinct expression of the“Love, Pure, Unexpected” design elements, meeting the diverse needs of customers worldwide.

The compact SUV smart #1 features a pure and futuristic streamlined exterior, a perfect mixture of aesthetics and aerodynamics. The smart #3 SUV coupé, features a vibrantly muscular yet elegantly sensual energy, thrillingly from outside and in. Meanwhile, #5 stands out with its bold, boxy silhouette, matching its label as a "Contemporary Adventurer". Together, lineup of smart has earned multiple international design awards, and captured the admiration of 160,000 customers around the world.

Lineup of smart has earned multiple international design awards

As driving forward in the Year of Enhancing Global Operation, smart's business footprint has now expanded to 38 countries and regions. The smart #1, #3, and #5 will further penetrate overseas markets, delivering a more premium, intelligent, and sustainable mobility experience to customers worldwide, open your mind.

About smart

Since the birth of the brand in the 1990s, smart has always maintained the vision of exploring the best solutions for future urban mobility. In late 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group officially established smart global joint venture.

From 2019 to 2024, after the comprehensive renewal of its brand, products, and business model, smart successfully achieved the strategic objectives set for its initial five-year phase. Adhering steadfastly to the "China-Europe, Dual Home" global development strategy, smart has transformed into a leading premium intelligent electric automotive brand. It now boasts an expanding product matrix and a global footprint spanning around 40 countries and regions. In 2025, smart aims to boost its global business operations.