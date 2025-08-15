Save Money On Home Free 2025 Concert Tickets With Promo Code CITY5 At Capitalcitytickets All Venues And Seats On Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)



Get ready to experience the harmonious sounds of Home Free, the acclaimed all-vocal country group, as they embark on their Home Free: The Christmas Spirit Tour in 2025. Known for their stunning a cappella performances and infectious energy, Home Free delivers a unique blend of country, pop, and holiday classics that captivates audiences worldwide. Fans can save big on Home Free 2025 concert tickets at CapitalCityTickets by using the exclusive promo code CITY5 for additional savings. This article will guide you on how to secure the cheapest tickets, provide the 2025 tour schedule, and highlight Home Free's top hit singles you're likely to hear live.

Why Home Free's 2025 Tour Is a Must-See

Home Free, the winners of NBC's The Sing-Off in 2013, have redefined a cappella with their rich harmonies, innovative arrangements, and heartfelt performances. The Home Free: The Christmas Spirit Tour 2025 will feature festive favorites alongside their chart-topping country hits, making it a perfect holiday outing for fans of all ages. With shows in intimate theaters and larger venues across North America, tickets are in high demand. CapitalCityTickets offers affordable tickets, and promo code CITY5 ensures you get the best deals to enjoy this unforgettable a cappella experience.

How to Save Money on Home Free 2025 Concert Tickets

Securing affordable tickets for Home Free's 2025 tour is easy with these five tips for shopping at CapitalCityTickets:

Use Promo Code CITY5: Visit CapitalCityTickets and apply promo code CITY5 at checkout to save 5% on all ticket types, from general admission to premium orchestra seats.

Buy Early to Lock in Low Prices: Ticket prices often increase as show dates approach, especially for popular venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. Purchase early on CapitalCityTickets to secure the best rates.

Explore Resale Tickets: Many Home Free shows sell out quickly on primary platforms like Ticketmaster. CapitalCityTickets offers a wide selection of verified resale tickets at competitive prices for sold-out dates.

Opt for Midweek or Smaller Markets: Shows on weekdays (e.g., Tuesday or Wednesday) or in smaller cities like Shipshewana, IN, or Effingham, IL, often have lower prices than weekend performances in major hubs like Chicago.

Use Interactive Seating Charts: CapitalCityTickets provides detailed seating charts to help you find the best value seats, ensuring a great view without overspending. Check for potential sightline issues in larger venues like the Rosemont Theatre.

With CapitalCityTickets's 100% buyer guarantee, secure checkout, and instant mobile ticket delivery, you can shop with confidence and save with promo code CITY5.

Home Free 2025 North American Tour Dates

The Home Free: The Christmas Spirit Tour 2025 kicks off in November and runs through December, bringing holiday cheer and a cappella brilliance to cities across the United States. Below is the confirmed North American schedule based on available information (check CapitalCityTickets for updates, as additional dates may be added):

November 6, 2025 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center

November 7, 2025 – Effingham, IL – Effingham Performance Center

November 8, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre

November 9, 2025 – Green Bay, WI – Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

November 12, 2025 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

November 13, 2025 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

November 14, 2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

November 15, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

November 16, 2025 – Louisville, KY – Brown Theatre at The Kentucky Center

November 19, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

November 20, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

November 21, 2025 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

November 22, 2025 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

November 23, 2025 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

November 26, 2025 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

November 28, 2025 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

November 29, 2025 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 30, 2025 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

December 3, 2025 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

December 4, 2025 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

December 5, 2025 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

December 6, 2025 – Melbourne, FL – King Center for the Performing Arts

December 7, 2025 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

December 10, 2025 – Shreveport, LA – The Strand Theatre

December 11, 2025 – Houston, TX – Cullen Performance Hall

December 12, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

December 13, 2025 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

December 14, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

December 17, 2025 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

December 18, 2025 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

December 19, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater

December 20, 2025 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

December 21, 2025 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

Note: Tour dates are subject to change, and additional shows may be announced. Visit CapitalCityTickets for the latest schedule and to purchase tickets with promo code CITY5.

Top Home Free Hit Singles to Expect at the 2025 Tour

Home Free's discography is a vibrant mix of original songs, country covers, and holiday classics, showcasing their unparalleled vocal harmonies. The Christmas Spirit Tour will likely feature festive favorites alongside their biggest hits. Based on recent setlists and fan feedback on platforms like Bandsintown, here are the top singles you can expect to hear live:

“Life Is a Highway” (2012): A high-energy cover of the Rascal Flatts hit, this song from Full of Cheer is a crowd-pleaser known for its dynamic vocal arrangement.

“Ring of Fire” (2014): Home Free's a cappella take on Johnny Cash's classic from Country Evolution is a staple in their live performances, blending country grit with vocal flair.

“Dive Bar Saints” (2019): The title track from their album Dive Bar Saints, this original song showcases their storytelling and modern country sound.

“Sea Shanty Medley” (2021): A viral hit from their Sea Shanty EP, this medley became a TikTok sensation and is likely to energize audiences with its nautical vibe.

“God Bless the U.S.A.” (2016): A patriotic cover of Lee Greenwood's classic, featured on Timeless, this song resonates deeply with audiences and is a live show highlight.

“O Holy Night” (2014): A stunning holiday classic from Full of Cheer, this track is expected to shine during the Christmas-themed tour, showcasing their vocal prowess.

“My Church” (2016): A cover of Maren Morris' hit from Timeless, this song's soulful arrangement is a fan favorite for its uplifting energy.

Fans on X have praised Home Free's live shows as“jaw-dropping” and“heartwarming,” noting their ability to create an intimate atmosphere even in larger venues, making these songs unforgettable in concert.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Home Free Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering several advantages for Home Free fans:

Competitive Pricing: Tickets start as low as $20 for select shows, offering some of the most affordable rates online.

Promo Code CITY5: Save an additional 5% on all seating options, including orchestra, balcony, and VIP packages, by applying CITY5 at checkout.

Wide Selection: Choose from a variety of tickets, including resale options for sold-out shows like Nashville or Denver, ensuring you don't miss out.

Secure Transactions: Enjoy a 100% buyer guarantee and instant mobile ticket delivery for a hassle-free purchase experience.

Customer Support: Contact 1-855-514-5624 (7:00 AM–1:00 AM EST) for assistance with your order.

With high-demand shows expected to sell out, especially at iconic venues like Ryman Auditorium, CapitalCityTickets ensures you get the best value before prices increase.

Tips for an Unforgettable Concert Experience

Arrive Early for General Admission: For floor or general admission tickets, arriving early secures a better spot near the stage, especially in intimate venues like the Taft Theatre.

Check Venue Policies: Larger theaters like Rosemont Theatre may have strict entry requirements. Review details on CapitalCityTickets or the venue's website.

Follow Home Free on X: Stay updated on tour news, setlist teasers, or last-minute deals via Home Free's official X account (@homefreeguys) or CapitalCityTickets's social channels.

Consider Smaller Venues: Shows at venues like Blue Gate Performing Arts Center or Montgomery Performing Arts Centre offer a more intimate experience and often lower ticket prices.

Final Thoughts

Home Free's The Christmas Spirit Tour 2025 is a must-see for fans of a cappella, country, and holiday music, featuring hits like“Ring of Fire” and“O Holy Night” in festive settings across North America. With tickets in high demand, CapitalCityTickets offers the cheapest Home Free 2025 concert tickets, starting at budget-friendly prices, and promo code CITY5 unlocks extra savings. Don't miss your chance to experience Home Free's harmonious performances live.

Visit CapitalCityTickets today, apply promo code CITY5, and secure your seats for an unforgettable night of music and holiday cheer!