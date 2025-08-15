Vertex Fleet Expands West Coast Presence With New Los Angeles Facility
The new Los Angeles location offers gated access, full-lot lighting, and 24/7 security to support regional and cross-border fleet operations. Strategically located, this site offers
peace of mind to fleet managers and drivers by providing secure, reliable parking for semi-trucks.
“We recognize the growing demand for dependable truck parking solutions across California, and Los Angeles is a crucial location for our West Coast strategy,” said Shubham Krishan, Senior Director of Operations at Vertex Fleet.“This facility enhances our national footprint while directly supporting regional carriers and national fleet operations.”
As more companies face challenges with parking, security, and fleet management logistics, Vertex continues to scale its outdoor industrial storage footprint nationwide-offering safety, convenience, and operational support to the country's supply chain backbone.
The company remains committed to innovation and customer service, guided by core values of quality, safety, and sustainability. From real estate partnerships to eco-conscious practices, Vertex delivers value to both clients and communities.
Visit VertexFleet to explore secure truck parking solutions across the country. Join the network trusted by the freight industry to keep logistics moving forward.
About Vertex Fleet
Vertex Fleet is a nationwide provider of secure truck parking and outdoor storage solutions. The company helps trucking companies and drivers find safe, well-managed places to park their vehicles and store equipment. With locations across the U.S., Vertex Fleet's sites offer 24/7 security, lighting, and easy access to major highways. Vertex partners with logistics teams, landowners, and businesses to improve transportation efficiency. The company is committed to innovation, customer service, and sustainability, using energy-efficient technology and eco-friendly practices. Its mission is to support the freight and logistics industry by providing reliable, scalable solutions that keep supply chains moving smoothly.
