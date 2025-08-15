Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet Announces End-Of-Summer Clearance: Premium LVP Flooring Starting At $3.49/Sq Ft While Supplies Last.

MENAFN - GetNews)



Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet, Santa Cruz County's trusted flooring specialist for nearly 40 years, announces an End-of-Summer Clearance event featuring premium luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring at unprecedented prices. Three fashionable 8mm TERA styles – Amberwood, Natural Cherry, and Seacliff Oak – are now available for just $3.49 per square foot through August 31st.

"This End-of-Summer Clearance is a rare chance for Santa Cruz County homeowners to bring home premium LVP flooring before the fall season," said Lou Versman, Owner of Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet. "These TERA styles deliver the beauty of natural wood with the durability and water resistance that coastal living demands."

Meet Your New Favorite LVP Floors:

TERA Amberwood – There's a reason this is TERA's most popular style. Picture the warm, honey-kissed medium-brown tones that work with literally ANY design style – from farmhouse to modern, traditional to contemporary. The timeless ease of this versatile flooring means you'll never get tired of looking at it, and it'll complement whatever furniture or décor changes you make over the years. It's the "safe bet" that looksanything but boring.







TERA Natural Cherry – Forget everything you think you know about cherry wood floors. This isn't that heavy, overpowering cherry from the 90s. We're talking about rich, refined red tones with elegant simplicity and clean lines that add sophisticated warmth without overwhelming your space. The beauty is in what it DOESN'T have – no busy grain patterns or visual chaos, just pure, refined American Cherry elegance.







TERA Seacliff Oak – This is what happens when you take the beauty of select white oak and give it a modern makeover. Exceptionally clean, wide planks with minimal knots and subtle grain create that airy, contemporary look that's perfect for today's open-concept homes. The elegant warm stain adds just enough character without competing with your furniture or décor.







What Makes These Floors Absolutely Bulletproof:



6mm SPC core (Stone Plastic Composite – the strongest foundation you can get)

20mil wear layer (that's THICK protection against scratches and daily chaos)

100% waterproof (spill wine, track in sand, bring on the coastal humidity)

Integrated 1.5mm acoustic pad (quieter floors = happier neighbors and family)

UNILIN locking system (clicks together like a dream, no glue mess)

CARB II compliant

30-year residential warranty (we're talking serious confidence in these floors) 10-year commercial warranty (tough enough for businesses, perfect for your busiest family areas)

The Warehouse Direct Advantage

The company's longstanding reputation is built on exclusive Bona Certified and NWFA Certified credentials - the only flooring store in Santa Cruz County with both distinctions. Warehouse Direct handles all installations with professional in-house teams, eliminating the uncertainty of subcontractors. Customers benefit from transparent pricing, a comprehensive price-match guarantee, and flexible 0% financing options that make premium flooring accessible to every budget.

Limited Time - Act Fast

This End-of-Summer Clearance pricing on TERA Amberwood, Natural Cherry, and Seacliff Oak styles is available only through August 31st, and stock is moving quickly. No minimum purchase is required - customers simply need to visit the Santa Cruz showroom or schedule a free in-home consultation to secure these wholesale prices.

Learn more at online or call (831) 429-8821 to schedule your consultation

About Warehouse Direct Flooring Outlet

For nearly 40 years, this locally owned and family-run business has been Santa Cruz County's trusted flooring specialist, serving homeowners across Santa Cruz, Monterey, and Santa Clara counties. What sets them apart is their deep understanding of coastal living requirements – they know exactly what kind of flooring performs best in our unique climate and lifestyle. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has built a reputation that speaks for itself in the local community.