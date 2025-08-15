Bancorp Insurance Protects Wildland Firefighters As They Protect Our Communities

MENAFN - GetNews)



Led by Cheri Martinen, Bancorp is Covering High-Risk, Hard-to-Insure Professions

LA PINE, OR - As wildfire season continues to rage on, particularly in the West, many brave men and women who risk their lives to protect their communities face dangers both in and out of the field. Wildland firefighters need access to insurance tailored to their specific needs, yet are often unable to obtain it. Cheri Martinen, President of Bancorp Insurance - which has been insuring our frontline heroes for over 35 years - has long understood these needs and offers policies designed to support firefighters with protection that very few companies can match.

Bancorp Insurance Wildland Firefighter Coverage is specifically crafted for the unique risks of this profession. Policies provide protection for Commercial Liability, Commercial Auto, Workers' Compensation, Inland Marine, and more. Bancorp Insurance also offers coverage for Wildland Firefighter support crews who contract with the United States Federal Government, including Catering, Shower, and Sanitation Services, as well as other Fire Camp Support operations.

Bancorp Insurance is a proud member of the National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) and the National Mobile Shower and Catering Association (NMSCA). These affiliations reflect the agency's deep commitment to serving those on the front lines and to staying connected with the industries they protect.

A fourth-generation insurance agent, Cheri purchased the family-owned company in 2021. She has continued to innovate in niche insurance markets, leveraging her extensive marketing background to refine Bancorp's offerings. While the agency serves a variety of clients - including artisan contractors, catering contractors, water districts, special districts, and privately held RV parks and resorts - its work with wildland firefighters remains one of its most important and long-standing commitments.

Bancorp's commitment to clients - whether wildland firefighters, small business owners, or local residents - is built on generations of dedication and trust. As the current wildfire season continues to impact families across Central Oregon, the Western United States, and beyond, Bancorp Insurance remains a trusted partner for those in need of coverage that can weather any storm.

To learn more about Cheri, Bancorp Insurance, or coverage options for wildland firefighters, visit or call 541-536-1726 or 800-452-6826.