The Food Is Good LLC Launches Free Global Tariffs & Rules Lookup Tool

MENAFN - GetNews) Live, daily-updated duty schedules, FTA rules, and compliance guidance-available at no

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA - August 15, 2025 - The Food is Good, LC, a leader in health-focused, compliant food solutions for institutions and businesses, today announced the launch of a Free Global Tariffs & Rules Lookup tool, giving U.S. businesses, international partners, and Walmart shoppers instant access to real-time duty rates, preferential trade-agreement provisions, and import/export compliance guidance-free for everyone.

“In today's global marketplace, food businesses need fast, reliable access to trade data to make informed decisions,” said T. Anne Wilson, representative of The Food is Good, LC.“By providing this tool at no cost, we're helping our partners and customers reduce uncertainty, strengthen supply chains, and grow with confidence. This initiative aligns with our broader mission to empower institutions and businesses with transparent trade data and access to health-focused, compliant food products-supporting sustainable growth at every step.”

Visit to learn more and start searching.

As part of our commitment to empowering our community, The Food is Good, LC makes both healthy food solutions and global trade intelligence accessible to all.

Who benefits?



Exporters & importers evaluating tariffs, rules and restrictions before entering new markets Food manufacturers & buyers optimizing supplier choices and distribution channels Customs brokers & logistics providers needing quick, authoritative tariff references Advisers & consultants guiding clients on compliance and global expansion

Key features



Live, daily updates: Duty rates, rules of origin, and regulatory changes refreshed every 24 hours

Global coverage: Major trade lanes plus emerging markets

FTA library: Full list of bilateral and multilateral agreements Compliance briefs: Clear summaries of documentation, licensing, and customs procedures

About The Food is Good, LC

Based in Kennesaw, Georgia, The Food is Good, LC is a supplier dedicated to delivering premium, health-focused food and beverage products for institutions, agencies, and businesses nationwide. We champion clean-label standards, full compliance, and transparent documentation-empowering partners with reliable food supply and actionable trade intelligence. Our commitment to sustainable supply chains and accessible trade data supports our clients as they navigate global markets with confidence. Learn more at .

About the International Centre for Trade Transparency and ADAMftd

The International Centre for Trade Transparency (ICTTM) is a UK-incorporated spin-off of the International Trade Council, founded in 2022 to bring unparalleled transparency to global commerce. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, ADAMftd, ICTTM delivers the world's largest collection of global trade data, consolidating billions of customs records, 257 million company profiles, and 120 million verified contacts into a single AI-powered SaaS platform. Learn more at .

Press Contacts:

T. Anne Wilson

The Food is Good, LC

3070 N Main St NW, Kennesaw GA, 30144

Tel: 800-379-5214

Email: ...

Daisy Mae Torres

Tariff Projects Manager

International Centre for Trade Transparency Limited

71–75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ, United Kingdom

Email: ...

Tel: +44 20 4586 1690