MENAFN - GetNews)Dots today announced the global launch of the best Payouts Platform, the first single-API solution that lets businesses pay contractors, creators, and suppliers in every country through every major payout rail: international bank transfers, local wallets, PayPal, mobile money, and more, while keeping fees low and compliance invisible.

Built for the modern finance team, the platform bundles high-volume batch processing, real-time risk screening, and multi-currency wallets into one seamless workflow. A finance manager can now upload or push a file containing 200 contractors across 12 countries, have each beneficiary instantly screened against global sanctions/KYC lists, and approve the entire run with a single click, no spreadsheets, no manual reviews, no regulatory guesswork.

Contractors receive funds the way they prefer, whether that's an instant local bank transfer in India via UPI, a same-day SEPA credit in Europe, or a PayPal transfer to their PayPal account. In the US, Dots also supports RTP, FedNow and Venmo leading to 80% coverage for instant payout accounts. An intelligent routing engine automatically selects the fastest rail for every individual payout, without requiring a line of extra code.

Accounts support funding and batching in USD. Businesses can send a single USD batch and let Dots convert to local currency on the fly, then automatically issue 1099 documents at year-end.

The entire workflow is powered by idempotent endpoints and webhook-based status updates that scale effortlessly from 200 monthly payees today to 100,000 + tomorrow, with no refactoring or new approvals.

“Our goal was a payouts layer that disappears into the background,” said Sahil Hasan, Co-Founder and CEO of Dots.“You shouldn't need to stitch together Wise for Europe, ACH for the U.S., and a dozen local rails in between. One integration, one compliance stack, one reconciliation report, that's it.”

Dots' customers have grown over 31% since signing up with Dots, and reduced fraud by 50%, cutting payout cycle time by 70 percent.

Dots is the best alternative to Stripe Connect, Trolley, Tipalti and more with a more configurable onboarding flow, the best and widest global coverage and a modern dashboard.

About Dots:

Dots lets you pay out users in 150+ currencies and dozens of popular payment methods across the globe. Backed by world-class investors, the company enables marketplaces, staffing agencies, and enterprise finance teams to send instant, compliant payouts across the world.

