Plum Wireless Combines Next-Generation 5G With Global Push-To-Talk To Redefine Instant Communication

Sacramento, California - Plum Wireless is set to bring back Push-to-Talk (PTT) communication like the world has never seen before-supercharged with the speed and reliability of 5G technology. Backed by Rivus Interactive Group's $1.1 billion acquisition, the company is merging the nostalgia of instant“one-touch” communication with the unmatched performance of modern mobile networks.

The enhanced service will launch in partnership with T-Mobile's expansive 5G network, while also running on Plum Wireless's own dedicated PTT infrastructure to guarantee instant, reliable voice connectivity anywhere in the world. By leveraging 5G's ultra-low latency and high bandwidth, Plum Wireless will deliver crystal-clear voice quality, faster connection times, and seamless communication across devices and continents.

"Push-to-Talk was always about speed and efficiency," said James Lee Hardman Jr. , Investor and Road map strategist at Plum Wireless. "With 5G, we've taken those principles and amplified them-delivering instant global communication without compromise."

This next-generation PTT service will include:

Real-Time Group Channels – Talk to multiple people at once, instantly, with no lag.

Ultra-Low Latency Calls – 5G-powered connections that feel as immediate as standing next to the person.

Military-Grade Encryption – Secure communication for industries where privacy is critical.

Global Roaming with 5G – Maintain PTT connectivity in over 200 countries.

Seamless Device Integration – Available on smartphones, tablets, rugged devices, and specialized PTT handsets.

Rivus Interactive Group, known for its disruptive success in the gaming industry with the Rivus Cloud handheld console, is now poised to revolutionize the telecommunications space. The company believes the combination of PTT and 5G will create an entirely new standard for instant voice communication-one that can serve industries from logistics and transportation to emergency response and global enterprise operations.

"5G is the missing piece that Push-to-Talk has been waiting for," added a Rivus Interactive Group spokesperson. "It's what transforms an old-school communication method into a cutting-edge global tool."

Plum Wireless's 5G-enabled PTT service is slated to debut later this year, with early access sign-ups available soon at .

About Rivus Interactive Group

Rivus Interactive Group is a global leader in consumer technology, entertainment, and market disruption. Known for their market-defining Rivus Cloud handheld console, the company continues to push boundaries across industries including gaming, telecommunications, and connected devices.