Donohue Consultancy Reveals The 7-Second Strategy That Can Boost Website Conversions Instantly
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - August 15, 2025 - What can a newspaper teach us about website performance? Quite a lot, according to Donohue Consultancy . The firm is reminding business owners that“above the fold” – the portion of a website visible without scrolling – is prime real estate for grabbing user attention.
“Just like the top half of a newspaper sells the story, the first screen of your website needs to sell your business - fast,” says David Donohue, Director of Donohue Consultancy.“If a user can't understand what you sell and why it matters within 7 seconds, they'll bounce.”
To combat short attention spans and boost conversions, Donohue Consultancy recommends placing these key elements above the fold:
Clear CTAs:“Shop Now”,“Learn More”, or“Sign Up” prompts to guide immediate action.
Hero Images: Visually compelling banners that showcase the offer.
Key Messaging: A clear value proposition that answers“why you?”
This strategic layout not only improves engagement but also supports SEO performance. Google considers the above-the-fold content as a factor in user experience and can reward well-structured sites with better rankings.
“At the scroll line, you should leave just enough curiosity for users to want to explore further,” Donohue adds.“It's not just about looking pretty - it's about leading the user journey with intention.”
Donohue Consultancy offers homepage audits to help brands reconfigure their layouts for maximum impact.
About Donohue Consultancy
Based in Brisbane, Donohue Consultancy is a results-first digital agency focused on web performance, SEO, and CRO. Their tailored approach to digital strategy empowers businesses to increase traffic, boost sales, and build smarter websites.
