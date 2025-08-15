BEAR '25: Wisconsin's Statewide Pitch Showcase Tackles Mid-Stage Capital Gap- Connecting Scaling Businesses With Growth-Ready Investment

Holcombe, WI - Positioned at the forefront of Wisconsin's growing startup success story, the Chippewa Economic Development Corporation's BEAR '25 (Business Expansion and Retention Pitch Showcase) took place this week in Holcombe, bringing together second-stage companies and the investors, lenders, and business champions ready to fuel their next phase of growth.

As a statewide initiative, BEAR was designed to address a persistent challenge: the lack of accessible capital for companies that have moved beyond early traction but need resources to scale sustainably.

According to a recent report from the Wisconsin Technology Council, more startups across the state are entering a growth-ready phase, reflecting a shift from ideation to execution. However, this momentum comes with a warning.“Wisconsin needs to attract more mid-sized venture capital funds capable of filling the gap,” said Jae Kremer, Director of the Tech Council Investor Networks. Without that next level of capital support, many promising Wisconsin businesses risk stalling at a critical point in their journey.

BEAR '25 directly responds to that concern, aiming to make strategic connections between ambitious founders and purpose-driven investors. This year's showcase featured participation from across the state-from La Crosse to Green Bay-demonstrating the strength and reach of Wisconsin's entrepreneurial network.

2025 Finalists included:



David Kim, Koowill Inc. (Menomonie)

Drs. Amanda Blonigen & Lona Cook, On-Site Chiropractic (Chippewa Falls)

Sean Tepper, Tykr (Wauwatosa)

Brian Seubert, village (Lake Hallie)

Brittany Bakos, A to B Mobile Repair (Chippewa Falls)

Mel Ohlinger, Ohmco (Neenah) Mike Coughlin, Blue Hills Tech (Holcombe)

Each of these founders pitched a clear, scalable expansion strategy to a panel of seasoned investors and a public audience, competing for a winner-takes-all Grand Prize that includes private pitch sessions with:



Hill Capital Corporation

Tundra Angels

BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation Wisconsin Investment Partners

The prize package also includes founder support from Second Stage Growth, Badgerland Printing, and a feature on the B.E.A.R. Discussion Podcast hosted by CEDC.

This year's Grand Prize Winner was Mel and Mike Ohlinger of Ohmco, a carwash marketing agency that blends spotless design with high-performance digital solutions to give carwash businesses the polish they need Audience Choice Award went to Brittany and Andrew Bakos of A to B Mobile Repair, a professional mobile mechanic service that provides affordable mechanic services to the Eau Claire-Menomonie and surrounding areas.

“We are absolutely honored - and honestly, a bit stunned - to be named the Grand Prize winner of BEAR '25,” said winner Mel Ohlinger.“I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to pitch to esteemed investor groups and gain valuable support as we continue to scale our vision.”

The judging panel featured respected financial and business leaders including Patrick Donohue of Hill Capital Corporation, Mark Hanson of Nesnah Ventures, and Frederik Van Heerden, all bringing deep experience in evaluating dynamic, growth-stage businesses and helping shape the state's evolving capital landscape.

With over 60 attendees, meaningful investor-founder matchmaking, and representation from communities across the state, BEAR '25 underscored the strength of Wisconsin's business community and its readiness to support companies not just in launching, but in scaling successfully.

BMO was the primary sponsor of the event. Assistant Vice President of Commercial Banking in Eau Claire, Tim Rindahl, spoke to the special challenges that face expanding local businesses today.

As attention shifts ahead, applications are now open for the 2025 HATCH Business Idea Competition, taking place during Wisconsin Startup Week and Chippewa Valley Startup Week this November. Built for entrepreneurs in the concept and early development stages, HATCH lays the foundation for the future companies that may one day headline events like BEAR.

More info at: