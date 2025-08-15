Legal Leo Opens In Toronto, Founded By One Of Canada's Youngest Lawyers Ever Called To The Bar
Vijay Thanigasalam MPP Scarborough-Rouge Park (Left) Raymond Cho MPP Scarborough North (Right) endorsing Manojh's firm, Legal Leo
Legal Leo's approach is designed to provide clients with clear, strategic solutions to complex legal issues. Its team of seasoned legal professionals and advisors work with clients to understand each case in depth, asking the right questions and tailoring legal strategies to meet individual needs. By combining technical expertise with attentive service, Legal Leo aims to be a trusted legal partner for individuals, families, and businesses alike.
The firm's core services include:
Family Law: Custody, access disputes, support calculations, separation agreements, and property division, including complex assets.
Immigration Law: Applications and representation across work/study permits, Express Entry, provincial nomination, family sponsorship, and refugee/citizenship proceedings.
Real Estate Law: Transactional assistance form purchase agreements to title resolutions, mortgage filings, assignment sales, and closing services.
Estate Law: Drafting wills, powers of attorney, and estate trustee guidance, litigation support, and trust planning strategies.
“Legal challenges can feel overwhelming, but when done with the right person it can be solved strategically. In family law, you have to be dynamic and knowledgeable in multiple areas of law to get the right outcome for your case,” said Rajasri.
Rajasri's legal career is matched by a strong commitment to community service. He has volunteered with the Centre for Leadership and Innovation (CFLI), engaged in youth development programs, and supported local political initiatives. This blend of professional expertise and civic involvement shapes the firm's approach, one that's rooted in professionalism, accessibility, and a dedication to delivering informed, results-driven representation.
With its launch, Legal Leo brings a fresh perspective to Toronto's legal landscape. Every matter is handled with diligence and respect, ensuring tailored solutions for individuals, families, and businesses navigating important legal challenges.
Legal Leo is located at 2855 Markham Road Unit 105. To learn more or to schedule a consultation, please visit .
Socials: @thelegalleo
