Retired Executive And Veteran Shares Powerful Life Lessons In New Memoir, The Journey Home

Dave Westphal, a respected figure in the agricultural and consulting sectors, releases his deeply personal memoir, The Journey Home -a heartfelt reflection on a life shaped by rural values, global impact, and unwavering faith.

Westphal's journey began on a modest farm in rural Illinois, where early lessons in responsibility and perseverance laid the groundwork for a remarkable career. From those humble beginnings, he rose to prominence in the agriculture industry and eventually founded D3 Consulting LLC, a firm that has served a prestigious clientele including Bill Gates, The Gates Foundation, USAID, The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (PASS), UC Davis, Iowa State, ABT Consulting, Context Global Network, and Amana Farms. His work not only influenced policy and strategy in global food systems, but also positioned emerging technology companies for acquisition-furthering innovation in the field.

The Journey Home takes readers beyond the boardroom, delving into Westphal's military service during the Vietnam War era, his reflections on leadership, and the profound values instilled in him through decades of service, sacrifice, and success. With candid storytelling and emotional depth, Westphal presents a life narrative that inspires and uplifts.

“At its core,” Westphal says,“this book is about learning to see things as they can be-not just as they are. That shift in mindset changed my life, and I believe it can change others too.”

In an era where authenticity is often hard to find, The Journey Home offers a refreshing reminder of the power of grit, family, faith, and vision. It's a story that resonates with veterans, entrepreneurs, leaders, and anyone seeking purpose in their personal and professional lives.

Now retired from corporate life, Westphal continues to lead through D3 Consulting LLC, offering insight and mentorship across global agriculture and development platforms. His memoir is both a tribute to the people and places that shaped him, and a roadmap for others on their own journey home.