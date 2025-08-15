Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Integrated Electrical Solutions NJ Delivers Expert Electrician Services To Homes And Businesses In Toms River, NJ


2025-08-15 07:14:04
(MENAFN- GetNews) Integrated Electrical Solutions NJ, a trusted leader in electrical contracting, is proud to announce its continued expansion of professional electrician services for residents and businesses in Toms River, New Jersey. With a 4.8/5 Rating with over 600+ reviews on HomeAdvisor. Known for precision workmanship, reliable service and deep industry expertise. IES is committed to powering the community with safe and efficient electrical solutions.

From modernizing outdated wiring in historic Toms River homes to installing advanced lighting and energy efficient systems for commercial properties. IES offers a full spectrum of services. Their licensed electricians specialize in:

  • Electrical panel upgrades and repairs
  • Interior and exterior lighting design and installation
  • Generator installation and maintenance
  • Wiring for new construction and renovations
  • Troubleshooting and emergency repairs


“Our mission is simple. Deliver an exceptional service that's as customer focused as it is innovative,” said Cory, Owner of Integrated Electrical Solutions NJ.“ from EV charging station setups, Smart Home installs to Toms River with diverse electrical needs and we're proud to provide a service that helps our neighbors power their homes and businesses safely and efficiently.”

IES electricians are well-versed in New Jersey's electrical codes and local regulations, ensuring every project meets the highest safety standards. The company prides itself on transparent pricing, prompt service and a customer first approach that has earned it a reputation for excellence across Ocean County.

Whether it's upgrading to smart home technology, ensuring business continuity with backup power solutions or repairing critical electrical systems. Integrated Electrical Solutions continues to deliver results that keep Toms River connected and running smoothly.

Learn more at .



