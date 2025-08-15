Boatman Marine Canvas: Redefining Custom Marine Canvas In Oklahoma City

MENAFN - GetNews)Boatman Marine Canvas, a family-owned business with over three decades of expertise, is making waves in the marine fabrication industry. Known for their innovative approach and commitment to quality, the company specializes insolutions, including, and

Founded by Mike Boatman in 1974, the company has become a trusted name in Oklahoma City for its dedication to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. With a focus on family boat canvas business OKC , Boatman Marine Canvas continues to set new standards in marine fabrication.

Expanding Horizons with Shade Sails and EVA Flooring

Boatman Marine Canvas is leading the way in Oklahoma boat shade sails , a trend that started on the coasts and is now gaining popularity in the region.“We're excited to bring innovative solutions like shade sails marine canvas to Oklahoma,” says Mike Boatman, owner of Boatman Marine Canvas.“Our goal is to provide functional and stylish options for boat owners, no matter the size or age of their vessel.”

In addition to shade sails, the company offers EVA boat flooring Oklahoma , a durable and slip-resistant option that enhances both safety and aesthetics. These cutting-edge products complement their extensive range of services, including boat upholstery and bimini tops OKC .

Learning from the Best in the Industry

A proud member of the Marine Fabricators Association (MFA) , Boatman Marine Canvas has leveraged its membership to stay ahead of industry trends.“Attending MFA conferences has been a game-changer for us,” says Boatman.“We've learned so much from other fabricators, and it's helped us refine our skills and expand our offerings.”

The company's commitment to learning and innovation has earned them several MFA Fabrication Excellence Awards, solidifying their reputation as leaders in custom marine canvas Oklahoma City .

A Legacy of Family and Craftsmanship

As a family boat canvas business OKC , Boatman Marine Canvas is deeply rooted in its community. Mike Boatman, along with his son Gavin and longtime employee Dwight Miller, is dedicated to providing exceptional service and products.“We treat every project as if it were for our own family,” says Boatman.“That's the level of care and attention to detail our customers can expect.”

The company's services include custom boat covers OKC , bimini tops , and boat upholstery , ensuring that every boat is both functional and visually stunning.

Future-Focused and Customer-Driven

Boatman Marine Canvas is not just about creating products; it's about building relationships.“Our philosophy is simple: treat customers with respect and deliver the best product possible,” says Boatman.“This approach has kept our customers coming back year after year.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to invest in digital tools and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of boat owners in Oklahoma and beyond.

About Boatman Marine Canvas

Boatman Marine Canvas is a leading provider of custom marine canvas solutions in Oklahoma City . Specializing in shade sails marine canvas , custom boat covers OKC , and EVA boat flooring Oklahoma , the company is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. As a proud member of the Marine Fabricators Association , Boatman Marine Canvas continues to set the standard for excellence in the marine fabrication industry.

For more information, visit Boatman Marine Canvas or contact:

Mike Boatman Owner, Boatman Marine Canvas Phone: Contact U

Phone Number +1 405-628-7844

Email: ...