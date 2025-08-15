Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Charles, Starmer Lead VJ Day Tributes To WWII Veterans

King Charles, Starmer Lead VJ Day Tributes To WWII Veterans


2025-08-15 07:13:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) King Charles III led commemorations Friday for World War II veterans and those who lived through the devastating conflict, lauding their "courage" as Britain marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, other dignitaries and dozens of veterans at a remembrance service for Victory over Japan day at the National Memorial Arboretum in central England.
The trio laid wreaths and floral tributes at the memorial, before attendees and others across the country observed two minutes' silence at noon to mark the eight decades since Japan surrendered.
The 33 veterans at the service, which also featured flypasts by the Red Arrows acrobatic display team and WWII-era aircraft, all served in East Asia and the Pacific, and are now aged from 96 to 105.
In an audio message released ahead of the poignant event, Charles vowed the "service and sacrifice" of those who "saw the forces of liberty prevail" will "never be forgotten".
"The courage and camaraderie displayed in humanity's darkest hour is a flame that shall blaze for eternity - a beacon that honours our past and guides our future," he said in the six-minute address.
"Let us therefore pledge to be vigilant guardians of the values they bequeathed to us."
Charles met some of the veterans at the Arboretum before joining them and their families at a reception hosted by the Royal British Legion armed forces charity.
Some WWII survivors also played a role in Friday's televised ceremony, with army veteran Owen Filer reading the dedication written on the Kohima Epitaph laid in memory of the 1944 Battle of Kohima in southeast Asia.
"When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today," the 103-year-old said.
Other remembrance events took place around the UK, including at the Tower of London, at Belfast City Hall and in Edinburgh -- where a lone piper played on the battlements of the city's castle.
In his message to the nation, the king linked WWII with "conflicts around the world today", arguing it remained a reminder that "war's true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life".

MENAFN15082025000067011011ID1109935029

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search