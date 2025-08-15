Fourth Edition Of Jordan Children's Film Festival Kicks Off

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra)-- The 4th Jordan Children's Film Festival, which features local, Arab, and worldwide films, began this Friday night at the Royal Film Commission-Jordan (RFC) headquarters in Amman under the patronage and attendance of HRH Princess Jalila Bint Ali.As the RFC offers its screenings in Amman and other governorates of the Kingdom, the festival is expanding and drawing more attendees, according to a speech given by RFC Director General Muhannad Al-Bakri during the opening ceremony of the six-day event.According to Al-Bakri, 133 Arab, international, and local films have applied for the festival's current (fourth) edition. Nine feature films, four of which will compete for the festival's awards, and eighteen short films will be among the 27 short and feature films that will be exhibited, he explained.A sizable group of kids and their families attended the festival's opening ceremony, where Sally Al-Shabli led a storytelling exercise and sang an interactive song inspired by the musical tradition of the Levantine youngsters.The Adam and Mishmish troupe's musical theatrical performance, "Adam, Mishmish, and the Dinosaur Wahid," was also featured at the opening ceremony. It was presented in an engaging, instructive, and professional way.Princess Jalila Bint Ali presented the festival's shield to the renowned artist Qamar Al-Safadi in appreciation of her extensive artistic career, which included her most well-known dubbing work.