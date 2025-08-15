Communication Minister Highlights National Media's Role In Bolstering, Safeguarding Society

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra)-- Mohammad Momani, Government Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson, said that the national media plays a crucial role in defending society, its values, and national unity against harmful threats like hate speech, character assassination, rumors, and misleading content that are common on some social media platforms.Momani pointed out that the chaos engulfing social media platforms has turned into a tool for spreading rumors and false information, targeting countries and distorting their positions on Arab issues, most notably the Palestinian cause, during a meeting hosted by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) with a delegation of news agencies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.Given its shared destiny with the Arab Gulf states, Minister Momani reaffirmed Jordan's support for the security, prosperity, and stability of the Gulf states through its media and political orientations in front of Secretary General Communication Ministry Zaid Al-Nawaiseh, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Jordan News Agency Nabil Gheishan, Director General of the News Agency Fairouz Mobaideen, Director General of the Media Commission Bashir Momani, and Director General of Al Mamlaka Channel Jaafar Al-Zoubi.He went on to say that in order to safeguard public opinion, a unified Arab framework must be established that requires social media companies to prohibit deceptive information and regulate the creation of phony identities or accounts for individuals who are not of legal age, in accordance with global standards.He emphasized that in order to counter systematic campaigns, unite discourse, defend key topics, and fortify the shared Arab stance, Arab media integration is crucial. The first line of defense against disinformation, he said, is media education and community awareness, which help people discern between authentic and fraudulent news.Momani went on to say that dedicated media is a tactical instrument for protecting Arab national security, advancing common consciousness, and defending people's interests. Since the start of the war on Gaza, Jordan has maintained its position on Palestine, stressing the need to stop the aggression, permit help to enter the nation, and keep the relief effort apart from any other effects of the battle.He underlined that Jordan was and would continue to be the first to support the Palestinian people in their plight and that its humanitarian actions in Gaza and the West Bank are a duty.Highlighting the link between Jordanian and Gulf national security not only based on shared history and interests, but also on a shared destiny, he lauded the Gulf's positions in support of the country's causes and the rights of the Palestinian people."Jordan always stands with its Gulf brothers, and the positions of both sides are aligned in a relentless effort to support the nation's causes," Momani said as he wrapped up his remarks. We are better equipped to handle regional and global issues when we work together and have mutual trust. His Majesty the King and His Highness the Crown Prince have always ordered us to support our Gulf brethren and promote an integrated state that benefits their interests, and prosperity.The news agency delegation from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, for their part, expressed confidence in the visit's success, citing the knowledge-sharing and media competency-building between the Gulf and Jordan in the areas of editing, photography, digital media, and technical work. They highlighted the news organizations' dedication to maintaining objectivity and trustworthiness in the news they disseminate values that set Arab news organizations apart and that they work to uphold.